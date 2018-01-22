Is Stranger Things on Netflix?

Stranger Things has gripped viewed since its first series was released in 2016. The popular series has been nominated for 18 Emmy Awards and the cast won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

It is set in a fictional town in America called Hawkings, India in the 1980s. The first series focuses on the supernatural disappearance of a young boy, and the second deals with the consequences of the discoveries made.

The show has catapulted its young cast to fame. Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven, a girl with super powers, Finn Wolfhard plays Mike Wheeler, her love interest, and Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapps make up the rest of the gang as Dustin, Lucas and Will. But older audiences will recognise some faces too. Winona Ryder plays Joyce, the mother of Will and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton)

Luckily for streamers, Stranger Things is a Netflix original, so both series are available to watch there. And with a third series ordered by Netflix in December 2017, it seems that there are even stranger things to come.