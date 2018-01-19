New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

Friday 19th January: Drug Lords

Like Narcos? Obviously. Well, now delve into the real stories behind Pablo Escobar and his infamous ‘peers’ with this new documentary series. The series features testimony from those affected by these crime bosses – and the people tasked with bringing them down. Made by ITN Productions, the company behind award-winning Channel 4 Syria war documentary Children on the Frontline. Watch on Netflix