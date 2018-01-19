Accessibility Links

Is Will & Grace on Netflix?

How to watch and stream the popular sitcom

Will & Grace was extremely popular during its original run between 1998 and 2006. It has won 74 awards, including Emmy and Golden Globe awards and has been praised for its normalisation of gay relationships on television.

Set in New York, the show focuses on the friendship between Will Truman (Eric McCormack), a gay lawyer and Grace Adler (Debra Messing), an interior designer. Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes join the casts at Grace’s assistant, and Will’s best friend, respectively. Episodes deal with issues the characters face in areas such as their dating lives and careers.

It was original broadcast on the American network NBC where American audiences can still stream it.

None of the 9 series are currently available on Netflix in the UK. But where there’s a will there’s a way. After 11 years, a new series aired in American in September 2017 and it has graced our screens weekly on Channel 5 since 5th January at 10pm.

