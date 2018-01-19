Is Orange is the New Black on Netflix?

Orange is the New Black has become a global hit since its first series aired in 2013. It has received 3 Emmy Awards and is Netflix’s most-watched original series.

Advertisement

The first series mirrors the plot of the book, of the same title, by Piper Kerman, who wrote about her experience of a year in prison, after she was arrested for her role in a global drugs cartel. She is played by Taylor Schilling, and the series shows her difficulties adjusting to life on the inside and the issues faced with her on-sceen ex-girlfriend, Alex Vause, played by That 70’s Show star, Laura Prepon.

Later series, however, use a more ensemble cast approach to explore the different reasons as to why people end up in prison and offers commentary on the justice system in America.

Advertisement

With two more series currently in production, it looks like Orange is the New Black will remain on our screens for a while. All five series are available to stream on Netflix in the UK. Time to bang yourself up and binge watch.