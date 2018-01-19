Is How I Met Your Mother on Netflix?

How I Met Your Mother is an award winning American sitcom, created by Craig Thomas and Carter Bays and starring Josh Radnor, Jason Segel and Neil Patrick Harris amongst others.

Advertisement

The show follows Ted Mosby, a hopeless romantic and architect, and his group of friends who live New York. Told in flashbacks with him as the narrator, the show is centered on the narrative of how Ted met the mother of his children, a story that he is (slowly over the course of 9 series) telling them.

In America, the show was originally broadcast on CBS. It was also shown in the UK on E4. Now, it is available to watch on NOW TV, or Hulu for subscriberst. Alternatively, fans can catch re-runs on E4. A spin off, How I Met Your Dad, is also being planned.

Advertisement

But it’s bad news for streamers. How I Met Your Mother isn’t currently on Netflix in the UK.