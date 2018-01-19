Is Fargo on Netflix?

Everything you need to know to watch and stream the hit show

Fargo has become a much-loved show since it first aired in 2014. The first series received three Emmy Awards and countless other nominations.

The black-comedy and crime drama is inspired by the 1996 Coen brother film, also called Fargo. Each series follows a different story with a different cast, set in different times. Series one is set in 2006, two in 1970 and three catches up to present day, in 2017. What unites them is that they are all linked to stories shown in the film and all are linked to the town, Fargo, in North Dakota.

Notable members of the star-studded cast include Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst and Ewan McGregor. The Coen brothers produce it.

It is broadcast by the American network, and also shown on Channel 4 in the UK/ FX. All three series are available to watch and stream on Amazon Prime Video.

And if you are a Netflix user, you can catch the first two series on the streaming service in the UK.