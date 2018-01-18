New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

From the biggest movie releases to the best TV series available to watch on Netflix UK, check out all the best new movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix.

Advertisement

With a new show to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Click ‘next’ below to discover even more choices.

Thursday 18th January: The Secret Agent

Toby Jones’s hangdog expression is just perfect for this dark, dour and gripping BBC adaptation of Joseph Conrad’s novel. Jones plays Verloc, a Russian spy in Victorian London who is about to get in too deep, betraying his wife (Line of Duty star Vicky McClure) as he falls. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 17th January: Rita season 4

Advertisement

The Danish comedy drama follows ‘unconventional’ (read: weird) primary school teacher and single mother. The fourth season has just landed on Netflix, and is proof that Danish TV isn’t all about Wallander and gruesome murder mysteries. Watch on Netflix