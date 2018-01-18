From Minions to Fantastic Mr Fox via retro classic Back to the Future, check out all the best kids movies to watch on Netflix UK

It’s not easy to find a film that will tick boxes for every member of the family – so we’ve done the hard work for you.

From the soon to drop Back to the Future trilogy to modern Christmas classic Love Actually, we’ve compiled the definitive list of the best all-ages films on Netflix. Each of these has just enough to keep the wee ones and grown ups entertained.

Check out our list of the best family films on Netflix below.

Wes Anderson’s typically nuanced adaptation of Roald Dahl’s best children’s book is colourful, quirky and packed with wit. Watch on Netflix

A silly and funny ode to silent cinema that will please kids and adults alike. Watch on Netflix

It’s hardly Citizen Kane, but this high-camp musical is fantastic light entertainment, with a soundtrack of certified (if slightly brutalised) bangers. Watch on Netflix

The complete adventures of Marty McFly and Doc Brown. Watch on Netflix

Stephen Spielberg’s wondrous take on Peter Pan. Watch on Netflix

Mike Myers’ big green ogre may have lost his way in later films, but the first two are fairytale-skewering classics built for repeat-viewing. Watch Shrek on Netflix / Watch Shrek 2 on Netflix

If John Carney’s nostalgic high school musical doesn’t warm the very cockles of your heart, I don’t know what will. Watch on Netflix

A Christmas film? Or a film set at Christmas? We say: both. Watch on Netflix

Because who doesn’t want a dragon as a pet. Watch on Netflix

Believe it or not, Mr Bean is not all that adept at immersing himself in different cultures. Not the best Bean, but Bean nonetheless. Watch on Netflix

Claymation heroes Wallace and Gromit make their silver-screen debut. Watch on Netflix