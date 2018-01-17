Is New Girl on Netflix?

The sitcom New Girl is not so new anymore. Since the show was first broadcast in 2011, there have been 138 episodes made in its 6 series. And it hasn’t run out of steam yet. Originally to be cancelled after its sixth series aired, the show has been renewed for one final series that will be broadcast later this year.

The show follows four friends in their early thirties who live in an apartment in Los Angeles. It documents issues with their romantic relationships and their jobs, and their hopes and fears about the future. Action is anchored to Jess, played by Zooey Deschanel, who is the eponymous New Girl- as she joined the other characters, Schmidt (Max Greenfield), Winston (Lamorne Morris) and Nick (Jake Johnson), her on-screen love interest, in their flat in the first series.

Episodes were previously available to watch on 4OD, however they have since been removed. Although it is on Netflix in America, UK viewers will be disappointed. It is not currently available to stream on Netflix in the UK.

However, E4 does broadcast reruns so all is not lost for fans of the zany character’s adventures.