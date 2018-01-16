Discover the 50 best on-demand shows to watch now – with your free pull-out magazine in the new issue of Radio Times

What to watch, plus how and where to watch it, in your free 16-page guide to bingeing your way through the winter blues...

There are more shows to watch now than ever before – but with tens of thousands of programmes to choose from, how do you decide what’s worth your time?

Advertisement

A panel of Radio Times experts has selected 50 varied, brilliant shows, from top British dramas like Peaky Blinders to US series like The Wire, the latest award-winners everyone’s talking about like The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Master of None, old favourites like Friends and Gilmore Girls, plus plenty of hidden gems – and it’s free inside the new issue of Radio Times magazine.

Your 16-page pull-out guide to 50 top quality shows to watch whenever you like also features a guide to how to watch them, from Netflix to Amazon, All 4 to iPlayer, and Sky Box Sets on Now TV.

Advertisement

Pick up the new issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale now, to start planning your winter binge-viewing…