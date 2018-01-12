New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

From the biggest movie releases to the best TV series available to watch on Netflix UK, check out all the best new movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix.

Advertisement

With a new show to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Click ‘next’ below to discover even more choices.

Friday 12th January: My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

Advertisement

David Letterman is back with a big fluffy beard and a monthly interview series on Netflix. His first guest is former US president Barack Obama, and he does his best to keep the standard up from there: George Clooney, Tina Fey, Jay Z, Howard Stern and Malala Yousafzai. Watch on Netflix