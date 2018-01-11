Accessibility Links

YouTube cuts ties with Logan Paul over Japan suicide video

The vlogger's planned movie with the video site has been cancelled and he has lost access to Google's exclusive content creator ad deal

YouTube has severed its business ties with Logan Paul after the vlogger’s controversial ‘suicide’ video.

The video-sharing site has removed Paul’s channels from Google Preferred, a system which allows advertisers access to the top 5 per cent of content creators on the site. While this move doesn’t completely prevent Paul from monetising his videos, the loss of the ad deal means the vlogger will not have access to the same revenue stream as before.

The company has also announced that it has put on hold Paul’s YouTube Red movie The Thinning: New World Order, sequel to 2016 film The Thinning. YouTube has also said Paul will not feature in the upcoming fourth season of comedy series Foursome.

On 10th January Youtube said Paul’s video – which reportedly showed him making jokes about a dead body hanging from a tree in a forest in Japan – violated its community guidelines, and that it was looking into “further consequences” for Paul.

After apologising for the video he posted on New Year’s Eve, Paul tweeted that he will be taking a break from vlogging to take “time to reflect”.

