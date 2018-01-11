New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

Thursday 11th January: Good Time

Robert Pattinson leads this chaotic and inventive crime thriller about a bank robber trying to break his mentally challenged younger brother out of jail. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 10th January: Jiro Dreams of Sushi

A thoughtful doc about an 85-year-old sushi chef who owns a 10-seat, 3 Michelin-starred, $280 per plate restaurant in a Tokyo subway station. If you’re looking for inspiration to perfect your craft, whatever the field may be, look no further. Watch on Netflix