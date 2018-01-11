Michael J Fox is joining the cast of Designated Survivor

The Back to The Future star looks set to keep Kiefer Sutherland's President on his toes

If you enjoyed Michael J Fox’s stint on The Good Wife you’re in luck: he’s returning to TV screens to play another lawyer.

The Back to The Future star, who played Louis Canning opposite Julianna Margulies in the legal drama, is set to star alongside Kiefer Sutherland in Designated Survivor.

Deadline reports that he’ll have a five-episode arc on the show about a low-level cabinet member, Tom Kirkman (Sutherland), who finds himself thrust into the role of President when his colleagues are killed. The US show streams on Netflix in the UK, less than 24 hours after its US broadcast.

Fox will play a “high-flying and connected Washington attorney” who is hired by the President’s Cabinet. Among other things, he’ll be investigating former President Cornelius Moss’s alleged leak of classified information.

We can probably expect sparks to fly between Fox and Sutherland on screen, as it’s hinted that their characters will not see eye to eye. West is described as a “hyper-competitive, wily, relentless lawyer” who is only loyal to his work.

Speaking of which, let’s enjoy fantastic Mr Fox’s work on The Good Wife one more time.