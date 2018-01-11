Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
Michael J Fox is joining the cast of Designated Survivor

Michael J Fox is joining the cast of Designated Survivor

The Back to The Future star looks set to keep Kiefer Sutherland's President on his toes

Michael J Fox at the 89th Annual Academy Awards

If you enjoyed Michael J Fox’s stint on The Good Wife you’re in luck: he’s returning to TV screens to play another lawyer.

Advertisement

The Back to The Future star, who played Louis Canning opposite Julianna Margulies in the legal drama, is set to star alongside Kiefer Sutherland in Designated Survivor.

Deadline reports that he’ll have a five-episode arc on the show about a low-level cabinet member, Tom Kirkman (Sutherland), who finds himself thrust into the role of President when his colleagues are killed. The US show streams on Netflix in the UK, less than 24 hours after its US broadcast.

Fox will play a “high-flying and connected Washington attorney” who is hired by the President’s Cabinet. Among other things, he’ll be investigating former President Cornelius Moss’s alleged leak of classified information.

We can probably expect sparks to fly between Fox and Sutherland on screen, as it’s hinted that their characters will not see eye to eye. West is described as a “hyper-competitive, wily, relentless lawyer” who is only loyal to his work.

Advertisement

Speaking of which, let’s enjoy fantastic Mr Fox’s work on The Good Wife one more time.

Tags

All about The Good Wife

Michael J Fox at the 89th Annual Academy Awards
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

DSC7203 (1)

When is Designated Survivor season 2 released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast? What is going to happen?

GettyImages-681662508

Designated Survivor’s First Lady Natascha McElhone is quitting the show

TOPSHOT - British actor Robert Pattinson talks on May 25, 2017 during a press conference for the film 'Good Time' at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP PHOTO / Laurent EMMANUEL (Photo credit should read LAURENT EMMANUEL/AFP/Getty Images, BA)

UPDATED New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows now streaming

The Ivory Game (Netflix, JG)

Binge ready The best documentaries to watch on Netflix

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more