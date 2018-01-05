Accessibility Links

Helena Bonham Carter might play Princess Margaret in The Crown season 3 and people are seriously into it

Will Harry Potter actress Helena Bonham Carter take over from Vanessa Kirby and join Olivia Colman in season three?

Helena Bonham Carter

A magnificent casting rumour has landed: could Helena Bonham Carter be the new Princess Margaret in The Crown?

The eccentric English actress has apparently been lined up to star alongside Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth II when the roles are re-cast for season three. The Queen’s sister Margaret is currently played by Vanessa Kirby.

Vanessa Kirby as Margaret in The Crown
Vanessa Kirby as Margaret in The Crown (Netflix)

The Evening Standard reports that Bonham Carter is “all but confirmed” to join the cast of the royal Netflix drama, taking on the role of the rebellious younger sister who chain-smoked her way through a disastrous marriage and several rumoured affairs.

Colman, 43, will take possession of the throne now Claire Foy has stepped away from the part so the story can move forward into the 1970s. At 51, Bonham Carter will be playing a character a decade younger than herself. But the Harry Potter actress certainly has the haughtiness of the Princess.

There is, to say the least, some enthusiasm for the idea. Lots of people are “dead” and “screaming”.

Olivia Colman AND Helena Bonham Carter? Netflix are really spoiling us.

Vanessa Kirby has been so glorious as Princess Margaret in seasons one and two that it’s hard to imagine anyone else living up to her performance – but hey, it’s HBC.

Thinking about it, it seems like a no brainer.

And if Helena Bonham Carter is brought in to play Princess Margaret, it’s pretty obvious who should be cast as Prince Philip.

The Crown seasons one and two are available on Netflix now 

All about The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

