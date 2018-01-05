Helena Bonham Carter might play Princess Margaret in The Crown season 3 and people are seriously into it

Will Harry Potter actress Helena Bonham Carter take over from Vanessa Kirby and join Olivia Colman in season three?

A magnificent casting rumour has landed: could Helena Bonham Carter be the new Princess Margaret in The Crown?

The eccentric English actress has apparently been lined up to star alongside Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth II when the roles are re-cast for season three. The Queen’s sister Margaret is currently played by Vanessa Kirby.

The Evening Standard reports that Bonham Carter is “all but confirmed” to join the cast of the royal Netflix drama, taking on the role of the rebellious younger sister who chain-smoked her way through a disastrous marriage and several rumoured affairs.

Colman, 43, will take possession of the throne now Claire Foy has stepped away from the part so the story can move forward into the 1970s. At 51, Bonham Carter will be playing a character a decade younger than herself. But the Harry Potter actress certainly has the haughtiness of the Princess.

There is, to say the least, some enthusiasm for the idea. Lots of people are “dead” and “screaming”.

HELENA BONHAM CARTER IS GONNA BE THE NEW PRINCESS MARGARET IM DEAD OMFG 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Frida’s Bitch ✨ (@ella_kellyxx) January 5, 2018

HELENA BONHAM CARTER AS MARGARET IN THE CROWN S2??? I'M THE MOST EMOTIONAL GIRL IN THE WORLD I CAN'T — lizzie of york (@lizziescrown) January 5, 2018

AS IF HELENA BONHAM CARTER IS PLAYING PRINCESS MARGARET IN THE CROWN I'M SCREAMING — anna 👽 (@annaswonderIand) January 5, 2018

Olivia Colman AND Helena Bonham Carter? Netflix are really spoiling us.

OLIVIA COLMAN AND HELENA BONHAM CARTER AS ELIZABETH AND MARGARET, HOLY SHIT WHAT A BLESSING — hannah (@colinfirths) January 5, 2018

Olivia Coleman and Helena Bonham Carter. Absolute masterstroke. — Ed Brody (@chiefbrody1984) January 5, 2018

apparently helena bonham carter will play margaret in the crown

why are we so blessed with this casting already 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NjAURy273Q — soft gay 🌈 margaux (@ladymcbeths) January 5, 2018

Vanessa Kirby has been so glorious as Princess Margaret in seasons one and two that it’s hard to imagine anyone else living up to her performance – but hey, it’s HBC.

BITCH i was GUTTED that vanessa kirby couldn't play princess margaret in the next season and was SURE theyd never find an equal replacement but they chose HELENA BONHAM CARTER IM LIVING FOR THIS — gabi (@onekissmv) January 5, 2018

i'm still upset about the recasting but helena bonham carter as princess margaret it's a yes from me — molly (@oliverelio) January 5, 2018

Thinking about it, it seems like a no brainer.

Helena Bonham Carter playing a haughty eccentric with a small undercurrent of camp! WELL I NEVER https://t.co/tqVVhRfwgn — Princess of Genovia (@shonfaye) January 5, 2018

And if Helena Bonham Carter is brought in to play Princess Margaret, it’s pretty obvious who should be cast as Prince Philip.

there's a rumour that helena bonham-carter is taking over from vanessa kirby as princess margaret in season 3 of the crown and i personally believe ralph fiennes should take over from matt smith as prince philip. let's make the most important reunion of 2018 happen, @netflix. pic.twitter.com/rjzK7FwDAq — ellie bate (@eleanorbate) January 5, 2018

The Crown seasons one and two are available on Netflix now