When is Star Trek: Discovery released on Netflix UK? Who is in the cast? What will happen?

Find out more about the hotly anticipated reboot streaming weekly on Netflix in the UK

Star Trek: Discovery returns after a mid-season break this January 2018, with Chapter 2 kicking off with episode 10, called Despite Yourself.

The series streams on Netflix in the UK, less than a day after its broadcast in the USA. Each episode will land weekly on the service, with six episodes in total making up the second half of the season.

Find out everything you need to know about Star Trek: Discovery on Netflix below.

Updated 3rd January 2018

When is Star Trek: Discovery released on Netflix in the UK?

The new Star Trek series is available to watch now on Netflix – watch here.

The first episode was released on Monday 25th September 2017, and the first half of the series ended on Monday 13th November.

Now the series is back after its winter break, with episode ten released on Monday 8th January 2018.

What do I need to remember from the first half of Star Trek: Discovery?

Check out our guide to what’s happened so far, and what could happen next in Star Trek: Discovery Chapter 2.

When can I watch the next episode of Star Trek: Discovery on Netflix?

Episode 10 will be available from Monday 8th January.

What are the episode titles?

Check out the remaining episode titles for Star Trek: Discovery Chapter 2.

Episode 10: Despite Yourself

Episode 11: The Wolf Inside

Episode 12: Vaulting Ambition

Episode 13: What’s Past Is Prologue

Episode 14: The War Without, The War Within

Episode 15: Will You Take My Hand?

Will Star Trek: Discovery be back for a second season?

Yes, US broadcaster CBS confirmed that Star Trek: Discovery would return for season two.

How much of old Star Trek is available on Netflix?

All 695 episodes of the numerous Star Trek TV series are available on Netflix – according to Netflix, there are 177 people who have binge watched all of them since they hit the series last year.

What can Star Trek fans expect from the rest of the series?

When visiting the set of Star Trek: Discovery earlier this year, we noticed a number of tantalising hints for what is to come – and a few more gems that probably won’t even make it to the final cut, but are still very, very cool. Check out our report here.

Is there a trailer?

If you haven’t started the series yet, the trailer below is much more spoiler-free, merely giving a glimpse of the new crew and explaining that the show takes place a decade before the events of the original series. It also has some rather wonderful music playing over it.

A second Star Trek trailer was revealed at Comic Con, providing much more detail about how Starfleet will encounter the Klingons in the new series.

Who is in the cast?

Michelle Yeoh and Sonequa Martin-Green star as Captain Philippa Georgiou and First Officer Michael Burnham respectively – check out the latest images of them in character here.

Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs also featuring as another Starfleet captain.

They will be joined by deep make-up wearer extraordinaire Doug Jones, AKA the terrifying monsters with eyes in his hands in Pan’s Labyrinth, and Anthony Rapp (A Beautiful Mind). Meet the full Star Trek: Discovery cast here.

How many episodes of Star Trek: Discovery are there?

There are 15 episodes in the season, but US broadcaster CBS has confirmed that the season will be split into two parts. The first eight air weekly from Monday 25th September until Monday 6th November. The remaining seven will air in January 2018.

Is Star Trek: Discovery any good?

The early signs for for Star Trek: Discovery weren’t exactly rosy: delays, changes in production, plus reviewers banned from writing about the series before it airs in the US all contributed to negative headlines.

However, that said, the response from a special fan premiere in Los Angeles was surprisingly positive, with viewers banned from talking about what happens but still unable to contain their excitement.

Read our first review of the new episodes here, and see how fans have been responding to the series here.

What Star Trek references can be found in Discovery?

Check out some of the most important Star Trek: Discovery Easter Eggs here, and find out how one particular callback could have ramifications for the rest of the series.

Is the theme tune the same?

The brand new theme will be familiar to fans of the Star Trek movies and TV series, borrowing its opening tantalising notes from the very first Star Trek theme. Listen to the new theme in full here.

