The best feel-good movies on Netflix UK to help you through January

From rousing musicals to silly comedies, here are the best films to raise your spirits at the start of 2018

It’s the beginning of January, and the majority of us are tired, broke and sober after a long Christmas break. In other words: it’s prime Netflix bingeing season.

While the service has a staggering array of films of all shapes and sizes, many of us will be looking for something light and fluffy to carry us into February.

From Reese Witherspoon fulfilling – and dismantling – all kinds of stereotypes in Legally Blonde 2 to Meryl Streep belting out ABBA hits in Mamma Mia!, here are the very best feel-good movies currently available to stream on Netflix UK.

Alternatively, if you’re edging towards a full-scale retreat to the womb, here are the top children’s films available on Netflix UK. For everything else, here’s our list of the 50 best films on Netflix UK.

A warm and fuzzy Irish musical feast from the director of Once, John Carney. Teenager Conor arrives at a new school and sets up a band in order to impress a mysterious local girl (Lucy Boynton).

No, it’s not the original, but ditzy lawyer Elle’s (Reese Witherspoon) earnest attempts to aid a congresswoman pass a bill on animal testing will still warm the cockles of your heart.

Beautiful, uplifting stop-motion animation from the director of Kung-Fu Panda, in which a former pilot introduces a young girl to a world of endless possibilities. Featuring the voices of Rachel McAdams, Jeff Bridges and Ricky Gervais.

Arguably the best teen comedy of all-time, Clueless is chock-full of bright colours, amazing 90s outfits and one of the bitchiest put downs of all-time.

Yes, it has subtitles, and yes, it is over 2 and a half hours long – but this Italian classic is worth every second of your time. Cinema Paradiso documents half a century worth of history in a small Sicilian town, through the eyes of a young boy who befriends the projectionist at the local cinema.

If Hugh Grant bumble-flirting with Julia Roberts doesn’t make you all warm and fuzzy inside, we don’t know what will.

Melissa McCarthy does her usual, hilarious thing as a CIA analyst whose dream to become an fully-fledged field agent are fulfilled when she is called upon to infiltrate the world of a deadly arms dealer.

Before helming Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi was making quaint indie films in his native New Zealand. This gem is the pick of the bunch: a tale about a troublemaker orphan who develops a bond with his gruff, adoptive father when they find themselves on the run in the bush.

One of the greatest pop bands of all time get the Hollywood musical treatment from Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth and many more. Now, about that sequel…

Matt Damon exhibits some impressive comic timing in space in Ridley Scott’s surprisingly uplifting tale about an astronaut who is accidentally behind on Mars by his team after an expedition goes wrong.

Who knew the world of male stripping could be such fun? Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey spend a lot of time shirtless; just the sort of thing to warm up a cold January night…

A few years before unleashing Star Wars upon the world, George Lucas directed American Graffiti, a hugely influential coming-of-age comedy about a group of high school grads on their last summer night before heading off to university.

Wes Anderson’s typically nuanced adaptation of Roald Dahl’s best children’s book is colourful, cute and packed with wit.

Mike Myers’ big green ogre may have lost his way in later films, but the first two are fairytale-skewering classics built for repeat-viewing.

Someone in the UK watched Bee Movie 357 times on Netflix in 2017 – which gives you an idea about its restorative qualities. Jerry Seinfeld lends his voice to Barry, a bee who decides to sue the human race for eating the honey that he and his fellow bees are producing without remuneration.

