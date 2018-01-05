Barack Obama to appear on David Letterman’s Netflix chat show

Watch the first trailer for the new series, which will also feature Jay Z, George Clooney and Tina Fey

Netflix has announced a jaw-dropping list of stars lined up to appear on David Letterman’s new chat show.

The legendary late night TV host returns to our screens for an unorthodox, monthly show on Friday 12th January with inaugural guest Barack Obama, who will be making his first US TV appearance since leaving office. Notoriously private superstars George Clooney and Jay Z will also be making appearances throughout the series.

Check out the clip below.

Other confirmed guests for the show, which is titled My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, include Nobel Prize laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai, comedy star Tina Fey and US radio host Howard Stern.

Letterman, whose 33-year spell as host of the Late Show with David Letterman ended in 2015, has grown a big bushy beard in the years since.

“I had a show for a long time, and then I didn’t have a show for a long time,” he says in the clip, “and I can’t tell you how great it is to be out of the damn house”.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will air monthly on Netflix from Friday 12th January