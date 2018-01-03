The best TV shows coming to Netflix in 2018

Jessica Jones season two, the Coen Brothers' first ever TV series and the fan favourite finale of Sense8 – here's everything to look forward to on Netflix

Netflix’s ongoing blitz of the entertainment industry is showing no signs of slowing down, with massive plans stretching into the new year.

Having already announced plans to increase yearly spending on content to an eye-watering $8 billion, and with a shed load of new original shows set to debut, 2018 is looking likely to be the streaming service’s biggest year yet.

Returning hits like 13 Reasons Why, Jessica Jones and the final season of House of Cards (without Kevin Spacey) join exciting new shows such as Maniac starring Emma Stone and the Coen Brothers’ first foray into television, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Here are all the best new and returning shows coming to Netflix UK in 2018.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Joel and Ethan Coen Tackle TV with Western Anthology ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ https://t.co/fYC1biA7aS pic.twitter.com/foSZtUZI5c — Nancy Basile (@RealMediaMedusa) September 2, 2017

The first TV show from legendary film directors Joel and Ethan Coen is a western anthology series – familiar territory for the makers of True Grit and No Country for Old Men. The star-studded cast includes James Franco, Zoe Kazan and Tim Blake Nelson

Expected: Late 2018

Marvel’s Luke Cage: season 2

Superhuman ex-con returns after a brief stint with his pals in The Defenders. Showrunner Cheo Hadari Coker compared the new season to A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory – and if that isn’t reason for excitement, we don’t know what is.

Expected: 2018

Mindhunter: season 2

David Fincher’s dialogue-heavy, yet endlessly intriguing serial-killer drama knocked its intensity levels up a notch towards the back half of season 1 as we began to see the FBI’s Behavioural Sciences Unit taking shape.

Expected: Winter 2018

Star Trek: Discovery

There’s not long to wait until the second part of Star Trek: Discovery arrives on Netflix – the second half of season one arrives on Netflix in January, less than 24 hours after airing in the US.

Expected: 8th January 2018

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2

Neil Patrick Harris returns as Count Olaf in the Netflix adaptation of the popular children’s book series.

Expected: Spring 2018

Love: season 3

TV’s most starkly incompatible, self-destructive couple will be back to torture each other – and the rest of us, in ways that are equal parts discomfiting and hilarious – in March 2018.

Don't worr​y, we made it with love​. Season 3, the final chapter, launches March 9. Only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/MHgnS0vbnA — LOVE (@love) December 15, 2017

Expected: 9th March 2018

Untitled David Letterman talk show

The dry witted chat show legend is coming out of retirement to host a new six-episode series which focuses on long-form interviews with celebrity guests. Think Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee with a biting humour.

Expected: 2018

Better Call Saul: season 3

The smouldering Breaking Bad prequel really hit its stride in season three, as we got our first true glimpse of Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill slipping into the character of slither-y small time lawyer Saul Goodman – and the fiery finale left plenty of questions to be answered in season four. The series is made by AMC in the US, but shows weekly on Netflix here in the UK.

Expected: Summer 2018

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy

A new fab five will be fronting the Netflix reboot of hit reality series Queer Eye when the series returns in February: Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Bobby Berk.

Expected: February 2018

House of Cards: season 6

In doing away with Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood, Netflix arguably made their flagship show a whole lot more interesting. Claire Underwood – played by the excellent Robin Wright – will take centre stage for an 8-episode final season.

Expected: Late 2018

Lost in Space

Reboot of the 1960s series which finds a family marooned on an unknown planet, light-years away from their intended destination.

Expected: 2018

Arrested Development: season 5

Here comes trouble. The Bluths move back in on the 8th. pic.twitter.com/0PF7ZqkmWM — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) July 30, 2017

The Bluths are back – and word on the street is they’ll be spending a lot more time together in season 5, with creator Mitch Hurwitz seemingly taking note of the criticism levelled at the fourth season

Expected: 2018

Glow: season 2

One of the surprise hits of 2017, Glow, a sharp dramedy about women’s wrestling, will somersault back onto our various devices sometime in the new year.

Expected: 2018

The Good Place: season 2 part 2

The second season of whip-smart afterlife sitcom – which has recently been renewed for a third season by parent network NBC – returns for more cliffhangers and existentialist humour in January, streaming weekly on Netflix UK.

Expected: January 2018

Ozark: Season 2

Jason Bateman did his best Breaking Bad impression with this dark (visually and thematically) drama about an accountant who takes on a side job as a money-launderer for a Mexican drug cartel – and it’s just arresting enough to keep you intrigued for season two

Expected: 2018

Documentary shorts

Netflix has confirmed a number of short films set to be released throughout 2018, including Ram Dass, Going Home, about Be Here Now author Ram Dass, Ladies First – about Indian world record archer Deepika Kumari, and Hot Docs Best Short Documentary Award winner The Trader.

Expected: from 9th February 2018

13 Reasons Why: season 2

We know what you’re thinking – she’s dead, and we know all the reasons why. But apparently the show-runners feel they have more story to tell. We wait with baited breath…

Expected: Spring 2018

Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3

At the end of The Defenders, Daredevil woke up in a convent surrounded by nuns – here’s hoping he finds God in season three.

Expected: 2018

Sense 8 finale

A deeply devoted fanbase saved this ambitious sci-fi from the brink of unresolved death over the summer, after Netflix had prematurely cancelled it. It returns, due to popular demand, to tie up the tale in 2018.

Expected: Summer 2018

The OA: season 2

The Jason Isaacs/ Brit Marling sci-fi series was mysterious to a fault in its debut season – but we’re hopeful that the plot will unravel with a little more grace when it returns.

Expected: Early 2018

Safe: season 1

A new drama from the production company behind Happy Valley, starring Dexter’s Michael C Hall and Sherlock’s Amanda Abbington. Safe is set in a gated community and focuses on paediatric surgeon Tom (Hall), who is bringing up his two teenage daughters alone following the death of his wife.

Expected: 2018

Maniac

Emma Stone with Sally Field filming "Maniac" on November 27, 2017. 😲 pic.twitter.com/CFTiiWHERJ — best of emma (@estonespics) November 28, 2017

This hugely exciting dark comedy series reunites Oscar winner Emma Stone with her Superbad co-star Jonah Hill as two patients in a mental institution.

Expected: 2018

Troy: Fall of a City: season 1

In 2018 Netflix will throw their hat in the "Epic Fantasy" ring with 'Troy: Fall of a City';

"an 8 part TV series commissioned by the BBC to retell the story of the 10 year old siege of Troy, which occurred in the 12 or 13th century BC." pic.twitter.com/l4TAmzClHt — Enemigo Trey (@terrance_may) December 5, 2017

The next Game of Thrones? Probably not, but hopefully a better take on Homer’s The Iliad than the 2004 Brad Pitt dud. The series is a co-production between the BBC and Netflix, starring David Threlfall and Frances O’Connor.

Expected: 2018

Disenchantment: season 1

Matt Groening’s new animated comedy for grown-ups, featuring the voice talent of Matt Berry, Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson and Eric Andre. It follows the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci.

Expected: 2018

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2

Super-hero turned rogue private detective Jessica Jones returns for some more mind-altering adventures – and so, it appears, does David Tennant’s vanquished villain Kilgrave.

Expected: 8th March 2018