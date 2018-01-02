Fans could not BE any more excited about Friends arriving on Netflix

After the colossal car crash of a year that was 2017, January 2018 has already got off to an excellent start with all 236 episodes of Friends becoming available on Netflix UK.

Fans have been urging the streaming service to add the beloved sitcom to its roster of TV shows for what feels like forever, so they can follow the antics of Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Chandler and Joey on demand.

Netflix teased the arrival of the series with a not-so-cryptic tweet on Saturday, which played on the Friends episode title format.

The One with the Show Everyone's Been Asking Us to Add. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 30, 2017

And lo-and-behold, all ten series landed on the streaming service at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

We'll be there for you. All episodes of #Friends, now streaming. pic.twitter.com/utAoC0oE4y — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 1, 2018

In the words of Joey Tribbiani: “Happy No Year!”

Fans were, to put it mildly, ecstatic.

It’s already reassured people that 2018 is going to be a good year…

it’s the first day of 2018 and Friends is finally on UK Netflix, if that’s not a sign this year is gonna be good idk what is — jess 🌹 (@JESSlCUGH) January 1, 2018

It's January 1st and Friends being on UK Netflix has already saved 2018 — luisa (@itsluisagibson) January 1, 2018

You know it’s going to be a good year when Friends is on UK Netflix pic.twitter.com/b0utBf2t0C — Nisha Suberwal (@NishaSuberwal) January 1, 2018

they put Friends on UK Netflix. 2018 is saved, everything’s going to be okay — Lex Croucher (@lexcanroar) January 1, 2018

FRIENDS IS ON UK NETFLIX 2018 CAN STOP NOW WEVE ALREADY PEAKED — 𝒹𝒶𝓇𝒸𝓎 (@midnightfalIs) January 1, 2018

It means Friends has now become dangerously binge-able…

10 seasons of Friends + Netflix + next Episode button + Skip Intro option = goodbye outside world. pic.twitter.com/E6MoxjcUjm — Adly | عدلي (@TheAdly) January 1, 2018

ten seasons of Friends on netflix 😀 i am so screwed ☹️ — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) January 2, 2018

ALL 10 SEASONS OF FRIENDS AVAILABLE ON NETFLIX. GOODBYE SOCIAL LIFE. — adib (@ah_pui) January 2, 2018

my 2018 has been mostly just watching friends on Netflix — Jared (@jared_ldn) January 1, 2018

Friends is on Netflix now so I'll see you in 2019! — Phil Lester (@AmazingPhil) January 1, 2018

And there is hysteria throughout the nation…

FRIENDS IS ON NETFLIX Y’ALL pic.twitter.com/FcJyj4A4EP — Rejsa (@rossetahstoned) January 2, 2018

Friends is on Netflix. This is NOT a drill. Friends. Is. On. Netflix. — jess (@jessnootenboom) January 1, 2018