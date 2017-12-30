Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
Black Mirror fans are frantically ranking new episodes from series 4 on Twitter

Black Mirror fans are frantically ranking new episodes from series 4 on Twitter

Which episode is your favourite? Cast your vote in our poll

(Netflix, TL)

Black Mirror series 4 arrived on Netflix on Friday 29th December, and many fans have already binged the entire thing, and ranked the episodes in order of preference on Twitter.

Advertisement

Charlie Brooker’s dystopian drama is an anthology series consisting of six standalone episodes, meaning that it can be watched in any order. Viewers that are a bit slower on the uptake will have plenty of guidance as to which episodes to kick things off with thanks to their ruthless peers.

Check out some of the first rankings to come through below:

The new season has already received high praise from fans online, including TV presenter Jonathan Ross and Stranger Things star David Harbour:

Advertisement

What is your favourite episode of Black Mirror series 4? Cast your vote in the poll below:

Tags

All about Black Mirror

(Netflix, TL)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(BBC, TL)

Ringo Starr, Darcey Bussell and Barry Gibb among stars make New Year Honours list 2018

Netflix, TL

Did you spot the amazing Breaking Bad reunion in Black Mirror season 4?

Black Mirror season 4 (Netflix, TL)

Meet the cast of Black Mirror season 4

Black Mirror series 4

Everything you need to know about Black Mirror series four

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more