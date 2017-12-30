Black Mirror fans are frantically ranking new episodes from series 4 on Twitter

Which episode is your favourite? Cast your vote in our poll

Black Mirror series 4 arrived on Netflix on Friday 29th December, and many fans have already binged the entire thing, and ranked the episodes in order of preference on Twitter.

Charlie Brooker’s dystopian drama is an anthology series consisting of six standalone episodes, meaning that it can be watched in any order. Viewers that are a bit slower on the uptake will have plenty of guidance as to which episodes to kick things off with thanks to their ruthless peers.

Check out some of the first rankings to come through below:

I truly love that everyone has a diff ranking of Black Mirror eps. Mine: USS Callister

Hang the DJ

Metalhead

Crocodile

Black Museum

Arkangel https://t.co/TStJNPlZhm — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) December 29, 2017

Ranking #BlackMirror S4 episodes 1. USS Callister (shook)

2. Metalhead (ban Boston Dynamics now)

3. Crocodile (girl u could have just said it was an accident)

4. Arkangel (ban overprotective parents also)

5. Black Museum (just for Dr Pain scenes, ew)

6. Hang the DJ (meh next) — jordan daly (@jcrdandaly) December 29, 2017

“Hang the DJ” is the best Black Mirror ep in s4, “USS Callister” is the second best. As for the rest, your mileage may vary. I have spoken! — David Sims (@davidlsims) December 29, 2017

This is my personal episode ranking for Black Mirror Season 4: 1. Black Museum

2. Hang The DJ

3. USS Callister

4. Crocodile

5. Arkangel

6. Metalhead#BlackMirror4 — C (@cherylsbuttah) December 29, 2017

The new Black Mirror is out on Netflix today. I think it's the strongest overall BM series.

Thought about it and this is my ranking from best to…less good… 1. Black Museum

2. Hang the DJ

3. Crocodile

4. USS Callister

5. Metalhead

6. Arkangel pic.twitter.com/ZdW7KxKHSS — Gav Murphy (@cymrogav) December 29, 2017

Okay, my reviews are all schedule to run tomorrow (in the correct order!) here's my Black Mirror S4 ranking: DJ, Callister, Metalhead, Arkangel, Crocodile, Black Museum. It's a decent season. Curious what people think. — Zack Handlen (@zhandlen) December 28, 2017

wowie wowie just finished black mirror s4!!! here’s my ranking of the episodes: 1. crocodile

2. black museum

3. hang the dj

4. uss callister

5. arkangel

100. metalhead (didn’t like it) — Kailyn❣️ (@wowitskailyn) December 30, 2017

personal Black Mirror s4 ranking – 1. Hang The DJ

2. USS Callister

3. Black Museum

4. Metalhead

5. Arkangel

6. Crocodile Enjoyed all of them. 5&6 were just a little too slow and predictable imo but with good messages still — CLN REV0LVER (@RuPaulver) December 30, 2017

Black Mirror S4 ranking:

1. Black Museum

2. Hang the DJ

3. USS Callister

4. Arkangel

5. Metalhead

6. Crocodile All good in their own way but the “happier” episodes > more sinister episodes — Juliana K. Taylor (@julianaktaylor) December 30, 2017

Black Mirror S4 initial ranking: 1. Hang the DJ (4)

2. Arkangel (2)

3. USS Callister (1)

4. Black Museum (6)

5. Metalhead (5)

6. Crocodile (3) All subject to change after my brain processes everything. — KPal (@kaitlyn_pal) December 30, 2017

The new season has already received high praise from fans online, including TV presenter Jonathan Ross and Stranger Things star David Harbour:

It’s amazing. Best series yet. So good. https://t.co/dKSueFWShL — Jonathan Ross (@wossy) December 29, 2017

BLACK MIRROR

BLACK MUSEUM

BLACK MIRROR

BLACK MUSEUM

BLACK MIRROR

BKACK MUSEUM What have you done to me @blackmirror , so so so so good. — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) December 29, 2017

New season of Black Mirror fully bangs! — Tyler Bate (@Tyler_Bate) December 29, 2017

Black Mirror's season 4 is so far so good, and Hang the DJ is my top favorite 👏👏 — andrea martinez (@andreeeaaahh) December 30, 2017

Just finished Season 4 Episode 1 of Black Mirror. Holy mackerel. That may have been most ingenious tv episode in years. Unless that’s just the half a Benadryl talking?? — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) December 30, 2017

I just wanna thank Netflix for dropping Black Mirror season 4 — LIL XAN (@lilxanfuhyobih) December 29, 2017

Black Mirror Season 4 is a total killer with Arkangel, Crocodile, Hang the DJ and Black Museum being absolute stunners. — Srijit Mukherji (@srijitspeaketh) December 30, 2017

Oh my GOD, Black Mirror season 4 episode 1 was a masterpiece. So good. — Ross O'Donovan (@RubberNinja) December 30, 2017

