The best TV series on Netflix UK to watch right now

Netflix UK is adding new Original series and old favourites all the time (and, yes, occasionally taking them away again), so check out some of the best TV series on the service right now. Who knows? Your next obsession could be here.

Updated 4th December

There’s a reason why everyone’s talking about it; this brilliantly scary horror series following four normal 1980s kids and one telekinetic super-girl is packed with heart. And an inter-dimensional monster that walks through walls. Oh, and an unmissable soundtrack too. Just watch it.

This Cillian Murphy-starring crime epic has won acclaim all over the world, with everyone from Tom Cruise to the late David Bowie singing its praises. That’s quite a broad fanbase, but the Brummie-based 1920s gang series really does have something for everyone. Sharp suits, sharper razor blades, and performances that cut through all the usual bingewatching dross.

The series follows naïve, middle-class Piper Kerman (Taylor Schilling) as she embarked on a 15-month sentence. With its brilliant ensemble cast of strong, funny and racially diverse women, the four seasons of Orange contradict every “women behind bars” stereotype.

Three series in, Line of Duty continues to deliver shocks and superb performances in equal measure. It all began here as when a charismatic cop (Lennie James) found himself under investigation by anti-corruption officers. New investigations come every series, with the threads all coming together at the climax of series three. Unmissable British crime.

Gavin & Stacey co-creator and Late Late Show host James Corden proves he still has a gift for narrative comedy alongside breakout star Mathew Baynton. The Wrong Mans isn’t a sitcom but a full-on comedy thriller, in which Corden and Baynton play humble losers wrapped up in a criminal/espionage conspiracy.