Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
Discover the real history behind Netflix’s The Crown

Discover the real history behind Netflix’s The Crown

From the Queen and Prince Philip's marriage to political upheaval, find out everything you need to know about this history of The Crown seasons one and two

Claire Foy in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

The Crown made a triumphant return to Netflix in December 2017, with season two picking up where season one left off.

Advertisement

Personal relationships and political crises collide as Queen Elizabeth II’s reign moves through the 1950s into the Swinging Sixties.

However, sorting the fact from the fiction in Netflix’s lavish series can be a complicated business, with truth about the royal family’s private lives hard to pin down.

Find out more about the key historical events and dramatic relationships featured in The Crown seasons one and two, as the Netflix series reveals more about this most intriguing of families.

The history of The Crown season two

Was Prince Philip unfaithful?

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

What was Prince Charles like as a young boy – and did he really hate his time at school?

(Getty/Netflix, JG)

What was Princess Margaret’s lover Antony Armstrong Jones really like?

(Getty/Netflix, JG)

The history of The Crown season one

The Crown: how to sort the facts from the fiction in Netflix’s royal drama

121941

The true story of Princess Margaret’s ‘forbidden love’ for Peter Townsend

Advertisement

122598

What really happened to Winston Churchill’s controversial portrait?

123596

The Crown latest news | Everything you need to know about season two and beyond

The Crown - Elizabeth - Elizabeth delivers her first televised Christmas address (Netflix, JG)

Tags

All about The Crown

Prince Philip and Commander Michael Parker in 1952
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

minions-movie

The best children’s movies to watch on Netflix UK

The Crown - Elizabeth - Elizabeth at Prince Philip's investiture (Netflix, BA)

New on Netflix UK in December 2017: the best movies and TV shows coming soon

Love Actually (Netflix, BA)

Feeling festive 11 best Christmas films on Netflix

Netflix, JG

Why is everyone comparing Netflix’s new series Dark to Stranger Things?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more