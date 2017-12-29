Accessibility Links

The best children’s movies to watch on Netflix UK

From Minions to Fantastic Mr Fox via retro classic Back to the Future, check out all the best kid's movies to watch on Netflix

minions-movie

It’s not easy to find a film that will tick boxes for every member of the family – so we’ve done the hard work for you.

From the soon to drop Back to the Future trilogy to modern Christmas classic Love Actually, we’ve compiled the definitive list of the best all-ages films on Netflix. Each of these has just enough to keep the wee ones and grown ups entertained.

Check out our list of the best family films on Netflix below.

Fantastic Mr Fox

Wes Anderson’s typically nuanced adaptation of Roald Dahl’s best children’s book is colourful, quirky and packed with wit.

Minions

A silly and funny ode to silent cinema that will please kids and adults alike

Mamma Mia!

It’s hardly Citizen Kane, but this high-camp musical is fantastic light entertainment, with a soundtrack of certified (if slightly brutalised) bangers

Back to the Future 1-3

The complete adventures of Marty McFly and Doc Brown

Watch on Netflix from the 14th December

Hook

Stephen Spielberg’s wondrous take on Peter Pan

Shrek & Shrek 2

Mike Myers’ big green ogre may have lost his way in later films, but the first two are fairytale-skewering classics built for repeat-viewing

Sing Street

If John Carney’s nostalgic high school musical doesn’t warm the very cockles of your heart, I don’t know what will

Love Actually

A Christmas film? Or a film set at Christmas? We say: both

How To Train Your Dragon

Because who doesn’t want a dragon as a pet

Mr Bean’s Holiday

Believe it or not, Mr Bean is not all that adept at immersing himself in different cultures. Not the best Bean, but Bean nonetheless

Wallace and Gromit: the Curse of the Were-rabbit

Claymation heroes Wallace and Gromit make their silver-screen debut

