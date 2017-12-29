Accessibility Links

17 tweets that perfectly sum up fans’ excitement for new Black Mirror

The latest series of Charlie Brooker's sci-fi dystopia has landed on Netflix

Black Mirror’s fourth series has just landed on Netflix – you can find spoiler-free details of all the episodes here – and it’s the perfect filler for the “in between”. You know, that period from Boxing Day to New Year where no one knows what to do with themselves and bingeing on six episodes of Charlie Brooker’s dystopian vision seems like a ruddy good idea.

With the entire series ready to stream, fans have reached peak excitement as they prepare to dive in.

And when we say excitement, we mean Christmas Day levels of excitement.

Even if watching the series resurrects an unavoidable fear of technology and all things futuristic.

As the bingeing marathon begins, viewers are already singling out one episode in particular for praise: USS Callister, a Star Trek homage starring Jesse Plemons and taking inspiration from series three’s breakout episode San Junipero.

Michaela Coel also stars in the episode – an appearance that hasn’t gone unnoticed by delighted viewers…

Some may be powering their way through all six episodes, but there are a few who are choosing to savour them…

And many found themselves hoping that the last year had all been a figment of Charlie Brooker’s boundless imagination.

Tough luck, guys.

All four series of Black Mirror are available to stream on Netflix now

All about Black Mirror

Black Mirror series 4
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

