17 tweets that perfectly sum up fans’ excitement for new Black Mirror

The latest series of Charlie Brooker's sci-fi dystopia has landed on Netflix

Black Mirror’s fourth series has just landed on Netflix – you can find spoiler-free details of all the episodes here – and it’s the perfect filler for the “in between”. You know, that period from Boxing Day to New Year where no one knows what to do with themselves and bingeing on six episodes of Charlie Brooker’s dystopian vision seems like a ruddy good idea.

With the entire series ready to stream, fans have reached peak excitement as they prepare to dive in.

me taking the whole night to mentally prepare myself for whatever black mirror season 4 bout to have in store for me pic.twitter.com/j5x93ePqFU — nathan zed 🥀 (@NathanZed) December 29, 2017

GETTING READY FOR THE MARATHON pic.twitter.com/RojxD32FLl — stéfany (@hepbaern) December 29, 2017

And when we say excitement, we mean Christmas Day levels of excitement.

I am as excited about Black Mirror as I was about Christmas when I was about 6 pic.twitter.com/lA4PzaxtF2 — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) December 29, 2017

Bro I’m more excited for Black Mirror than I was for Christmas — 🌑 (@The_IgboBoy) December 27, 2017

Even if watching the series resurrects an unavoidable fear of technology and all things futuristic.

Black Mirror Series 4 is out today and I can happily say I cannot wait to be absolutely terrified of technology again — Bushbaby (@BushbabyBeats) December 29, 2017

if you play the new black mirror episodes at exactly 11:30:00 pm on dec 31st, by midnight you’d be too paranoid to enter 2018 — amrtsh (@floydimus) December 29, 2017

Why go outside and feel so care-free when you can inject fear and horror into your brain by firstly watching the new series of Black Mirror? Carry On. pic.twitter.com/KgT8DTQTe2 — joshua edwards (@_JOSHEDWARDS_) December 29, 2017

As the bingeing marathon begins, viewers are already singling out one episode in particular for praise: USS Callister, a Star Trek homage starring Jesse Plemons and taking inspiration from series three’s breakout episode San Junipero.

The entire new season of #BlackMirror is now up on Netflix! I would recommend starting with the magnificent ‘USS Callister’. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 29, 2017

The "USS Callister" episode of Black Mirror is fantastic. God, I love this show. — Jingle Bell Brock (@BrockBaker) December 29, 2017

Michaela Coel also stars in the episode – an appearance that hasn’t gone unnoticed by delighted viewers…

Michaela Coel in ep 1 of #BlackMirror. Put her in every Netflix show. pic.twitter.com/dgDn8jmN2e — mat whitehead (@matwhi) December 29, 2017

me in my bedroom watching @michaelacoel in black mirror pic.twitter.com/xAvS6Oo2Qv — Daniellé DASH (@DanielleDASH) December 29, 2017

Michaela Coel is a gift to the world. #BlackMirror #BlackMirror4 — EKTV (@THETVZOMBIE) December 29, 2017

Some may be powering their way through all six episodes, but there are a few who are choosing to savour them…

I don’t think I’ll binge watch Black Mirror. I want to savour it loool. One ep a day. — tinkerbell 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@oliviazao) December 29, 2017

And many found themselves hoping that the last year had all been a figment of Charlie Brooker’s boundless imagination.

I'm hoping the last year in global politics has just been a really elaborate first episode of the new series of Black Mirror.#BlackMirror4 #BlackTwitter — Phil Stewart (@iamphilstewart) December 29, 2017

donald trump's presidency is the longest episode of black mirror I've ever seen — kirtsy (@kirvana_) December 29, 2017

Tough luck, guys.

All four series of Black Mirror are available to stream on Netflix now