New on Netflix UK in January 2018: the best movies and TV shows coming soon

Grace and Frankie returns, and Jerry Seinfeld brings his laid back chat show to the streaming service

Netflix subscribers will have no shortage of grade A telly to watch in early 2018, what with Black Mirror: season 4 dropping on 29th December. Yet, the streaming giants still manage to hit the ground running in the new year with a slew of original programming.

Grace and Frankie, the twilight years sitcom starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, enters its fourth season, while comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld releases his light and funny chat show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (it does exactly what it says on the tin). Previously the series was only available on US streaming service Crackle.

Teen comedy The End of the F***ing World (a co-production with Channel 4) arrives on the 5th – it’s all available on All4 right now.

Here is everything coming to Netflix UK in January 2018.

Monday 1st January

Weeds: seasons 1-9 The entirety of Mary Louise Parker’s 420-friendly dramedy.

Lovesick: season 3 British STD-centric sitcom is more fun than it sounds on paper.

Great British Menu: series 8 this UK culinary challenge is maybe an odd one to binge on, but if you want to pick up pro tips from some of the finest chefs in Britain then this is the place to go.

Howards End Not the BBC version, but the 1992 film starring Anthony Hopkins, Vanessa Redgrave, Helena Bonham Carter and Emma Thompson. Quite the cast list, hey?

Friday 5th January

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Collections Jerry Seinfeld’s unorthodox chat show comes to Netflix.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency: season 2 Quirky PI Dirk is trapped in government organisation Blackwing. Elijah Wood stars in this Douglas Adams adaptation.

The End of the F***ing World: season 1 Sharp black comedy about two teens who strike up an unlikely romance and run away from their unhappy home lives.

Rotten A no frills look at the food supply chain in the US – don’t watch it with your dinner.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: season 4 Andy Samberg’s extremely silly cop show returns.

Saturday 6th January

Concussion Sports biopic about the pathologist (Will Smith) who discovers the alarming extent to which American Football injuries can cause brain damage.

Monday 8th January

The BFG Steven Spielberg’s visually stunning adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s book

Thursday 11th January

Good Time Robert Pattinson shows off his sinister side in this gritty heist drama

Friday 12th January

Disjointed: part 2 Mindless sitcom in which Kathy Bates runs a Californian marijuana dispensary

The Polka King A Pennsylvanian polka sensation (Jack Black) seduces his fans into investing in a Ponzi scheme

Pride Feel-good British flick about the unlikely union between the more politically conscious gay men and women of London and a depressed mining town in Wales

Monday 15th January

Homeland: season 6 In this rather appealing alternate reality, a female candidate is elected president… It is not, however, Claire Daines’ bipolar CIA agent Carrie Mathison

Eye in the Sky Drone strikes come under the microscope in this war drama starring Helen Mirren and Alan Rickman

Friday 19th January

Drug Lords: season 1 Documentary series about the most notorious kingpins in history

Grace and Frankie: season 4 Two older women (Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda) deal with the fallout of their husbands falling in love with one another

Van Helsing: season 2 Vampire-hunting drama

Saturday 20th January

Fargo: season 3 Ewan McGregor shines as two brothers caught up in a double homicide case. Both McGregor and co-star David Thewlis have been nominated for Golden Globes.

Grimsby Sacha Baron Cohen’s grim adventure comedy.

Thursday 25th January

Despicable Me 2 The minions are back and so is star Steve Carrell in this fizzing family comedy.

Joy Jennifer Lawrence invents the miracle mop in this comedy drama directed by David O Russell.

Friday 26th January

A Futile and Stupid Gesture Netflix Original film about National Lampoon creator Doug Kenney, starring Domhnall Gleeson and Will Forte.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula Francis Ford Coppola’s take on the classic horror tale.

Annie An awkward modern update of the classic broadway musical starring Jamie Foxx.

Tuesday 30th January

Entourage Bro culture + Hollywood = the objectification of women. Entourage’s depiction of an A-list star and his posse of male hangers-on feels harder to stomach following the revelations of 2017.