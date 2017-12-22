Where can I watch Elf online and on TV this Christmas?

Will Ferrell's festive classic is becoming increasingly difficult to find – here's where to watch the movie in the UK

Will Ferrell’s Elf is a staple of Christmastime, but over the years it has become increasingly difficult to find.

Last year, there was a glaring, Elf-shaped hole in the British Christmas TV schedule.

And guess what? The SAME thing has happened this year: Elf is not on TV anywhere in the UK… Son of a nutcracker.

Thankfully, there’s always somewhere to watch Elf online…

Where can I watch Elf online and on demand?

Currently the ONLY place to stream Elf is on Amazon Prime Video.

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can watch the movie online for free. Watch Elf now on Amazon.

Elf is NOT available on Netflix UK, and it is no longer available to rent or buy on iTunes or Google Play.

It is not available on NOW TV or on Sky’s on demand film service.