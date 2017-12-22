11 best Christmas movies on Netflix

Home Alone, Bill Murray, Blackadder's Christmas Carol and more – what will you be streaming this Christmas?

Christmas is coming, and while there are many great movies coming up on TV this year, sometimes you just can’t wait for the perfect Christmas film.

Advertisement

The big news is that, after years of tweets from frustrated Britons, Richard Curtis’ Love Actually will finally become available on Netflix on Thursday 14th December 2017.

Check out our top picks below, and click here for more info on how to sign up for Netflix.

Ever questioned the logistics behind Santa’s epic present-delivering on Christmas Eve? You’re not alone. Thankfully, the mystery is solved in fun Aardman animation Arthur Christmas. It’s actually a military-style operation managed from a high-tech control centre. That is, until there’s a glitch in the system… Watch on Netflix

Bill Murray is television programming exec Frank Cross in this modern retelling of A Christmas Carol, firing people, forcing his staff to work over the holidays and seeing the festivities purely as a time to seize ratings. Naturally, a series of events helps him see the error of his ways. Watch on Netflix

Sure, it’s not technically a film. The one-off special first aired on BBC1 in 1988. But it still deserves a spot on this list because it’s hilarious. Blackadder takes on Dickens’ Christmas Carol (because apparently this is the only festive story worth retelling) but gives it a unique twist. Ebenezer Blackadder is the nicest man in England, until the Spirit of Christmas makes him question his kind and gentle ways… Watch on Netflix

Christmas shopping is a right nightmare for Howard Langston. He’s promised his son a Turbo Man action figure, but left it until Christmas Eve to purchase the coveted gift. (A shopping no-no, I think you’ll all agree.) A frantic shopping spree ensues… Watch on Netflix

Finally! Netflix subscribers will soon be able to enjoy the seminal Christmas romcom – a series of interconnected tales of festive romance starring Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Keira Knightley and many, many more – at any time, day or night. Watch on Netflix from Thursday 14th December

Happy Christmas

There are no ghosts of Christmas past, present or future in this movie, starring Anna Kendrick and Lena Dunham. Irresponsible 20-something Jenny (Kendrick) arrives in Chicago at Christmas time to live with her older brother Jeff, his novelist wife Kelly and their two-year-old son. Her arrival shakes up their quiet, happy existence. Watch on Netflix

Because stoners need Christmas films, too. Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Anthony Mackie star as a trio of party animals on the cusp of family life who vow to end their tradition of festive partying, but only after one last drug-fuelled Christmas Eve. Watch on Netflix

A Very Murray Christmas

A Christmas variety show fronted by Bill Murray in a perfectly Bill Murray role. Riffing on old American network holiday specials from the likes of Frank Sinatra and The Muppets, it features Murray and lots of celebrity friends – including Miley Cyrus and George Clooney – singing festive favourites and rocking around Christmas trees. Joy to the world. Watch on Netflix

The ultimate anti-Christmas Christmas special, Channel 4 commissioned a festive episode of Charlie Brooker’s dystopian drama starring Mad Men’s Jon Hamm. Now the whole series is available on Netflix, it’s the nightmare seasonal spectacular we needed. Watch on Netflix

The modern Yuletide classic starring Matthew Broderick and Danny DeVito, and featuring an almighty argument over Christmas decorations. Bah humbug. Watch on Netflix

Richard Attenborough stars in the remake of the classic 1947 fantasy as the department-store Santa trying to convince people he really is Father Christmas. Watch on Netflix

On Angel Wings

This beautiful animated reworking of the Nativity was made for BBC1, written by Michael Morpurgo and featuring the voice of Michael Gambon. A grandfather tells his children of the special night where the Angel Gabriel took him to be the first visitor to the newly-born Christ. Watch on Netflix

Advertisement

Want more?