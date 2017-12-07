The best Christmas TV specials to watch online

From classic comedy to modern Christmas favourites and cult hits, check out all the best festive TV episodes to watch on Netflix, Amazon, iPlayer and more

With Christmas right around the corner, it’s time to sprinkle a bit of festive cheer into your binge-watching schedule.

There’s quite a bit to choose from, since any good TV show worth its salt has tried its hand at bottling the holiday season, so we’ve compiled a list of our favourites from over the years, which are all available to watch on demand.

From Father Ted to Call the Midwife via weird Black Mirror and wonderful Alan Partridge, here are our favourite Christmas TV specials available online right now.

Doctor Who: A Christmas Carol

Stephen Moffat’s madcap ode to the Dickens classic finds 11th Doctor Matt Smith at his brilliant best as he endeavours to save newlywed companions Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) and Rory Williams (Arthur Darvill) from a crashing space liner. Watch on Netflix

Call the Midwife: Christmas special 2014

If you like your Christmas specials weepy, then Call The Midwife is the one for you. The 2014 episode is genuinely special as it features a touching tribute to the woman whose memoirs brought us Jenny, Trixie, Chummy and co – with Vanessa Redgrave appearing on-screen as Mature Jennifer Worth for the first time.

Watch on Netflix or Amazon – also available on BBC iPlayer from 16th December

Black Mirror: White Christmas

One of the darkest Christmas specials you’re likely to see. Charlie Brooker’s dystopian drama pulled out all the stops for this Christmas special in 2014, drafting in former Mad Men star Jon Hamm to string together three intertwining narratives into a typically unsettling tale. Watch on Netflix

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Amends

Buffy and Giles endeavour to save Angel from himself, leading to an intense final showdown on Christmas Day. Watch on Amazon

Peep Show: Seasonal Beatings

Is it really Christmas if there isn’t a flaming row over the turkey? Years of suppressed rage come bubbling to the surface when Mark thinks that Jeremy has forgotten to buy the primary ingredient of their Christmas dinner… thankfully, it was just a “Christmas joke”. Watch on Netflix and All4

Father Ted: A Christmassy Ted

The sight of Father Ted heroically leading a group of nervous priests out of the largest lingerie section in Ireland alone makes this one of the funniest Christmas specials in years. Watch on All4

The Office: Christmas special parts 1 & 2

Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant wrapped a neat little bow on their much beloved series with a festive special for the ages. Watch on Netflix

Frasier: Miracle on 3rd or 4th Street

Frasier’s lonely Christmas, which has an It’s A Wonderful Life inspired finale, will make you feel all fuzzy inside. Buy on Amazon

The OC: The best Chrismukkah Ever

This iconic teen drama will be remembered for two things: Seth Cohen, the nerdy, lovable protagonist, and the platform it provided for rising indie artists in the mid ’00s, helping bands like Death Cab for Cutie, Rooney and The Walkmen breach the mainstream. Both are abundantly present in this special, which spawned a massively popular album of indie Christmas tunes. Watch on Amazon

Only Fools and Horses

David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst were regular Christmas BBC fixtures for decades, with 16 Only Fools and Horses Christmas specials in total. Sir David is still turning out these days in the BBC’s festive revival Still Open All Hours, but it’s Fools we really want to spend Christmas with. Watch on Netflix

Alan Partridge: Knowing Me Knowing Yule

Alan Partridge’s desperate attempt to get commissioned for a second series on the BBC: a rip-roaring Christmas special. Watch on Netflix

Blackadder’s Christmas Carol

A typically off-kilter parody with Rowan Atkinson and brimming with guest stars including Jim Broadbent, Robbie Coltrane and Miriam Margolyes. Watch on Netflix

Gavin and Stacey: Christmas special 2008

One of those warm and fuzzy British comedies that blends seamlessly into any Christmas TV line-up. In the special, the titular lovebirds cause havoc on Christmas Day when Gavin announces to his family that he plans on moving to Wales. Watch on BBC iPlayer

EastEnders: Christmas special 1986

One of the the show’s most iconic couples shared arguably the best Christmas moment in Eastenders history when Dirty Den served Angie divorce papers for Christmas.

Available on BBC iPlayer from 16th December