Danny Masterson fired from Netflix’s The Ranch amid rape allegations

The former star of That '70s Show has been accused of rape and sexual assault by four women

Danny Masterson, star of Netflix’s The Ranch, has been fired from the comedy after multiple allegations of rape were made against the actor.

Masterson has already filmed 10 episodes of the third season of the Colorado ranch sitcom alongside co-star Ashton Kutcher. The second half of the show’s season (dubbed “part four” by Netflix) is released on December 15th. Masterson will appear in the third season episodes he has filmed before being written out of the show.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch. [Monday] was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him,” Netflix said in a statement to THR.

The former That ’70s Show actor has been accused of rape and sexual assault by multiple women and is currently under investigation by the LAPD.

Masterson said in a statement (via CNN) that he is “obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch.

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit.

“I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”