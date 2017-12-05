How to change the subtitles on Netflix

Don't watch foreign language shows like new series Dark with a bad English dub. Turn on subtitles instead

Netflix’s new series Dark may turn out to be one of the weirdest and most intriguing TV releases of 2017.

The series is Germany’s first Netflix Original, and was written and filmed entirely in German.

However, there’s just one problem: some Netflix users are finding that when they sit down to watch it, they’re getting an annoying English dubbed version instead.

It seems some Netflix accounts are defaulting to the English language version instead, rather than the original audio with subtitles. The same goes for other international Netflix series such as Narcos.

It’s odd – but it’s easy to fix. Here’s how to change the subtitle settings in Netflix and watch all your favourite foreign language shows as they were intended.

How to change the subtitles in Netflix

It’s really easy. Whatever device you’re using, look for the dialogue icon in the playbar at the bottom of the screen.

Tap or click the button to bring up the list of options. For Dark you want to switch the language to German and the subtitles to English (that’s if you’re an English speaker wanting to watch in Dark’s original German obviously).

You can also turn on the ‘closed captioning’ (CC) mode if you need more than just dialogue in the subtitles.

You can also change your preferred language in your account settings, and tweak how subtitles display in the subtitle appearance section.

Some settings menus may vary depending on device. For full details, check out Netflix’s subtitles help page.