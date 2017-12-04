Netflix UK TV guide: what to watch and how much it costs

Everything you need to know about Netflix in the UK, from how it works and how much it costs to the best new TV shows and movies to watch

Find out the best new shows and movies to watch on Netflix, check what’s new to Netflix this month, how much it costs, and the best of what’s coming soon to the on demand streaming service.

What is Netflix?

Netflix is a streaming video service, which basically means that as long as you have an internet connection, you can watch TV shows and movies without having to wait for it to download.

After paying a monthly subscription, you can watch whole series or movies at your own pace, on everything from your TV to your mobile phone. Almost all Netflix series are made available in one go, so you don’t have to wait a week for a new episode.

Netflix also includes a long-awaited download feature allowing customers to store some – but not all – programmes on their mobile devices.

How much does Netflix cost in the UK? UPDATED

Netflix currently has three subscription plans, but every one requires members to pay a fixed price per month.

On 6th October 2017, Netflix announced it would be raising the prices of two of its subscription plans.

The cheapest, which allows viewers to watch on one device at a time in standard definition, costs £5.99 per month.

For £7.99 per month, viewers can watch in HD and on two devices at a time.

For £9.99 a month, you get the possibility of watching in Ultra HD where available, plus four screens at a time.

After a one month free trial, Netflix users are automatically switched to the £7.99 per month package. Users can view or change their payment plan in their account settings. Go to ‘Change Plan‘ to find out more.

How do I sign up?

Go to www.netflix.com and follow the instructions. You need a valid email address and a credit or debit card (but the first month for new customers is free).

What can I watch on Netflix?

Netflix’s major selling point is its original TV shows, the types of series that you just can’t see anywhere else. It began with shows such as House of Cards, but now boasts everything from word-of-mouth hits like Stranger Things and Orange is the New Black to big budget shows such as The Crown and intriguing documentaries.

But you don’t just have to stick to original material. There’s a hefty back catalogue which allow you to watch a variety of both British and US TV shows, featuring everything from epic BBC David Attenborough natural history docs to recent dramas such as Peaky Blinders, Line of Duty and Doctor Who. Add to that a great, if not comprehensive, movie back catalogue, and there’s plenty to tie you over for months to come.

The catalogue is constantly refreshed, but that does mean you have to be slightly wary of a show you’ve been planning to watch dropping off the service. We’ll keep you updated of the biggest potential casualties.

What’s the alternative?

