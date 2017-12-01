Top 15 kids movies to watch this Christmas on Amazon
From The BFG to Elf, check out the best children's films available on Amazon Prime Video this Christmas
It’s not easy to find a film that will tick boxes for every member of the family – so we’ve done the hard work for you.
From Will Ferrell’s joyful Christmas classic Elf to School of Rock and the beautiful BFG, we’ve found some of the best kids’ movies to watch this Christmas on Amazon Prime Video.
Best of all, every movie here will work for both parents and children alike, so either leave the kids to it or join in with them this Christmas.
Check out our list of the best kids movies on Amazon Prime Video below.
The BFG
Mark Rylance stars as the brilliant benevolent giant in Steven Spielberg’s visually stunning take on Roald Dahl’s classic tale.
Watch now on Amazon Prime Video
School of Rock
Jack Black teaches the kids about rock ‘n’ roll in the movie that’s now a musical smash hit.
Watch now on Amazon Prime Video
The Princess Bride
The cult classic 1980s fairytale that launched a thousand memes – and still makes for an unexpected family classic.
Swallows and Amazons
The Lake District shines in this coming-of-age adventure tale, a 2016 adaptation of the beloved book.
The Gruffalo
First made by the BBC for Christmas, this animated adaptation of Julia Donaldson children’s book works any time of the year.
Free Willy
Before there was Blue Planet, there was Free Willy. Boy and captive killer whale form a special bond in this 1993 children’s adventure.
The Wizard of Oz
There’s no place like Prime to watch this timeless musical adventure.
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
A stunning looking fantasy animation about a family of owls who are captured by an evil owl army. Let kids take flight.
It’s A Wonderful Life
One of the greatest Christmas movies of all time, with a message that – hopefully – still captures children’s hearts over 70 years after it was first made.
Dr Seuss’ The Lorax
From the creators of Despicable Me comes this brilliant adventure from the mind of Dr Seuss, about a boy who goes in search of a grumpy yet charming creature.
Song of the Sea
A breathtaking Irish animation starring Brendan Gleeson, gracefully shifting from fantasy to painful family drama.
Charlotte’s Web
Author EB White’s classic animal fable gets the full Babe treatment in this warm, live-action family fantasy.
A Monster Calls
Ideal for older children, this is a wonderful adaptation of the fantasy novel by Patrick Ness. Liam Neeson, Felicity Jones and Sigourney Weaver feature alongside young star Lewis MacDougall.
Rango
Johnny Depp is a strange chameleon in this animated western comedy.
Elf
The modern Christmas movie that’s proved a huge hit with kids and adults alike is currently only available to watch on Amazon in the UK.