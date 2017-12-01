Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
Top 15 kids movies to watch this Christmas on Amazon

Top 15 kids movies to watch this Christmas on Amazon

From The BFG to Elf, check out the best children's films available on Amazon Prime Video this Christmas

(Amazon, JG)

It’s not easy to find a film that will tick boxes for every member of the family – so we’ve done the hard work for you.

Advertisement

From Will Ferrell’s joyful Christmas classic Elf to School of Rock and the beautiful BFG, we’ve found some of the best kids’ movies to watch this Christmas on Amazon Prime Video.

Best of all, every movie here will work for both parents and children alike, so either leave the kids to it or join in with them this Christmas.

Check out our list of the best kids movies on Amazon Prime Video below.

The BFG

Mark Rylance stars as the brilliant benevolent giant in Steven Spielberg’s visually stunning take on Roald Dahl’s classic tale.

Watch now on Amazon Prime Video

School of Rock

Jack Black teaches the kids about rock ‘n’ roll in the movie that’s now a musical smash hit.

Watch now on Amazon Prime Video

The Princess Bride

The cult classic 1980s fairytale that launched a thousand memes – and still makes for an unexpected family classic.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Swallows and Amazons

The Lake District shines in this coming-of-age adventure tale, a 2016 adaptation of the beloved book.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Gruffalo

First made by the BBC for Christmas, this animated adaptation of Julia Donaldson children’s book works any time of the year.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Free Willy

Before there was Blue Planet, there was Free Willy. Boy and captive killer whale form a special bond in this 1993 children’s adventure.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Wizard of Oz

There’s no place like Prime to watch this timeless musical adventure.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

A stunning looking fantasy animation about a family of owls who are captured by an evil owl army. Let kids take flight.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

It’s A Wonderful Life

One of the greatest Christmas movies of all time, with a message that – hopefully – still captures children’s hearts over 70 years after it was first made.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Dr Seuss’ The Lorax

From the creators of Despicable Me comes this brilliant adventure from the mind of Dr Seuss, about a boy who goes in search of a grumpy yet charming creature.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Song of the Sea

A breathtaking Irish animation starring Brendan Gleeson, gracefully shifting from fantasy to painful family drama.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Charlotte’s Web

Author EB White’s classic animal fable gets the full Babe treatment in this warm, live-action family fantasy.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

A Monster Calls

Ideal for older children, this is a wonderful adaptation of the fantasy novel by Patrick Ness. Liam Neeson, Felicity Jones and Sigourney Weaver feature alongside young star Lewis MacDougall.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Rango

Johnny Depp is a strange chameleon in this animated western comedy.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Elf

The modern Christmas movie that’s proved a huge hit with kids and adults alike is currently only available to watch on Amazon in the UK.

Advertisement

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Tags

You might like

Moonlight2

20 Oscar-winning movies available on Amazon Prime Video

Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino returns with The Marvelous Mrs Maisel – and it’s brilliantly funny

Love Actually (Netflix, BA)

Feeling festive 11 best Christmas films on Netflix

Back to the Future (Netflix, BA)

The 15 best family films to watch on Netflix UK

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more