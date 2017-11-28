Richard Hammond’s crash will feature in first episode of The Grand Tour season 2

The race through the Swiss Alps will be one of the first films of the new series

Richard Hammond’s infamous crash while filming The Grand Tour will feature in the opening episode of the show’s second season.

The Amazon Prime Video series will kick off on Friday 8th December with a film featuring Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May travelling to Switzerland to test three powerful supercars.

However, this sequence almost ended in disaster when the trio filmed it earlier this summer, with Hammond’s all electric Rimac Concept One supercar careering off the road and travelling over 100 metres down a mountainside before bursting into flames.

Information released by Amazon ahead of the new series reveals that this film will feature as part of the opening episode for series two.

“In the return of the world’s greatest car show Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May compare a V12-powered Lamborghini Aventador S, a hybrid Honda NSX and an all-electric Croatian supercar called the Rimac Concept One in a battle of past, present and future, set against the dramatic and car-unfriendly backdrop of Switzerland,” a synopsis for episode one explains. “Along the way, the boys test manoeuvrability and straightline speed before taking part in a hillclimb event with an unexpectedly dramatic ending.”

Images of the aftermath of the crash appeared soon after the incident, but this will be the first time the footage has been seen – although, as the in-car cameras were incinerated, footage is limited.

“It was pretty horrible for me to watch it back,” Hammond says in the new issue of Radio Times, available from Tuesday 28th November.

“I wanted to reach into the screen and stop myself being there, because I knew what was coming. I genuinely didn’t like it, and I don’t think [wife] Mindy or the girls should see it.”

The first episode will also see the debut of The Grand Tour’s new celebrity segment Celebrity Face Off, replacing the little-loved Celebrity Brain Crash of the first series.

Producer Andy Wilman explained that they dropped the segment after response from viewers, which meant that the studio tent will now not travel round the world this series.

“I don’t think any viewer said they disliked the idea of us going round the world with a tent, but what they would say is, celebrity brain crash is a bit rubbish and we’d be thinking, ‘No, you’re not wrong there’, so we’ll need to fix that, but we knew it ourselves,” he said.

“If you want guests, you don’t want to be too far from London because if you’ve got American guests coming in, that’s where they’re coming from. There is a track ready-made nearby where we can do stuff, there is the audience, it’s just, kind of, central.”

The Grand Tour series two will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 8th December 2017