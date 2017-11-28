The 15 best family films to watch on Netflix UK
Netflix and chill-dren
It’s not easy to find a film that will tick boxes for every member of the family – so we’ve done the hard work for you.
From the soon to drop Back to the Future trilogy to modern Christmas classic Love Actually, we’ve compiled the definitive list of the best all-ages films on Netflix. Each of these has just enough to keep the wee ones and grown ups entertained.
- 11 best Christmas movies on Netflix
- Top 50 Netflix films available now
- New on Netflix UK in December 2017
Check out our list of the best family films on Netflix below.
Fantastic Mr Fox
Wes Anderson’s typically nuanced adaptation of Roald Dahl’s best children’s book is colourful, quirky and packed with wit.
Minions
A silly and funny ode to silent cinema that will please most age groups
Groundhog Day
Classic comedy featuring peak Bill Murray as a man forced to relive the same day over and over again
Mamma Mia!
It’s hardly Citizen Kane, but this high-camp musical is fantastic light entertainment, with a soundtrack of certified (if slightly brutalised) bangers
Back to the Future 1-3
The complete adventures of Marty McFly and Doc Brown
Watch on Netflix from the 14th December
Hook
Stephen Spielberg’s wondrous take on Peter Pan
Shrek & Shrek 2
Mike Myers’ big green ogre may have lost his way in later films, but the first two are fairytale-skewering classics built for repeat-viewing
Watch Shrek on Netflix / Watch Shrek 2 on Netflix
Sing Street
If John Carney’s nostalgic high school musical doesn’t warm the very cockles of your heart, I don’t know what will
Love Actually
A Christmas film? Or a film set at Christmas? We say: both
Watch on Netflix from 14th of December
How To Train Your Dragon
Because who doesn’t want a dragon as a pet
Mr Bean’s Holiday
Believe it or not, Mr Bean is not all that adept at immersing himself in different cultures. Not the best Bean, but Bean nonetheless
Wallace and Gromit: the Curse of the Were-rabbit
Claymation heroes Wallace and Gromit make their silver-screen debut