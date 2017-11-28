Accessibility Links

New on Netflix UK in December 2017: the best movies and TV shows coming soon

The Crown season 2, Will Smith's Bright and Love Actually lead a fantastic festive line-up

The Crown - Elizabeth - Elizabeth at Prince Philip's investiture (Netflix, BA)

Netflix has saved two of its biggest releases of 2017 until last: season two of royal smash The Crown, and a bonafide straight-to-on-demand blockbuster in Will Smith’s Bright.

On top of this, they’re also adding an exciting German-language drama (Dark), a few family classics (Back to the Future trilogy, Love Actually) and some hotly anticipated stand-up specials (Judd Apatow, Dave Chappelle). Plus, in the festive spirit, there’s a couple of Christmas additions to get excited about (El Camino Christmas).

Here is everything coming to Netflix UK in December 2017.

Friday 1st December

Dark: season 1 This supernatural German chiller looks like a cross between Stranger Things and a Scandi noir drama

Voyeur Documentary based on a riveting New Yorker article about a motel owner who spent decades spying on his clients

Easy: season 2 Star-studded, Chicago-set anthology series about dating and technology

A Quiet Passion Cynthia Nixon stars as Emily Dickinson in this period drama

Kick Ass Wildly entertaining comic book satire

Meet Joe Black Brad Pitt is a flawless romantic lead, despite dying in the opening scene

Sharknado Exactly what it says on the tin

Tuesday 5th December

Doctor Who: season 9 Relive some prime Peter Capaldi episodes, featuring companion Jenna Coleman

Friday 8th December

The Crown: season 2 Is the Queen’s marriage on the rocks as the regal drama enters the Swinging Sixties? Read our first look review here.

El Camino Christmas A group of strangers are trapped in a liquor store during an attempted robbery on Christmas Eve. Stars Jessica Alba and Tim Allen

Tuesday 12th December

Judd Apatow: The Return The Knocked Up director makes a return to stand-up comedy

Manhunt: Unabomber Miniseries based on the real-life hunt for a serial bomber in the USA

Nowhere Boy Aaron Taylor-Johnston stars as a young John Lennon

Thursday 14th December

Back to the Future parts 1-3 A big coup in the lead up to Christmas: the complete, time-travelling adventures of Doc Brown and Marty McFly

Love Actually Christmas film, or film set at Christmas? We say: both

Friday 15th December

The Foreigner Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan lead this action flick. What more could you want?

Wormwood documentary investigating the mysterious death of a Cold War military scientist involved in a secret biological warfare program

The Ranch: part 4 Ashton Kutcher’s easy, inoffensive sitcom

Tuesday 19th December

The Road Dark post-apocalyptic drama starring Viggo Mortensen

The Indian Detective: Season 1 Candian/Indian detective comedy

Wednesday 20th December

Bridge of Spies Steve Spielberg and Tom Hanks team up for a typically brilliant spy thriller

Friday 22nd December

Bright Will Smith and Joel Edgerton star as an inter-species cop duo in this Netflix Original action flick

Fuller House: season 3 They’re going to have to get a bigger house soon at this rate

Sunday 31st December

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity The comedy legend stands up

