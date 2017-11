New Black Mirror trailer teases creepy high-tech parenting

After debuting a poster earlier this week, even more material for the upcoming new series of Black Mirror (and, more specifically, its Jodie Foster-directed first episode Ark Angel) has been released online, in the form of an episode trailer starring Rosemarie DeWitt and young actor Aniya Hodge.

And in keeping with what we’ve seen so far, the new footage appears to be teasing a sinister tale of over-parenting, with DeWitt’s protective mother installing some sort of software (presumably the titular Ark Angel) into the brain of her daughter Sarah after the latter briefly goes missing in their hometown.

Exactly what his implant will do to Sarah is unclear (though the trailer does include some slightly twisted child’s drawings, suggesting it does not leave her psyche entirely unscarred), but we do know one thing for sure – whatever does happen, it’ll definitely make us think about the impact of technology on our lives, even if the idea is presented in an excitingly embellished sci-fi manner. Classic Black Mirror fun from Charlie Brooker.

Black Mirror returns to Netflix soon