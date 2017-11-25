Accessibility Links

Sesame Street’s Stranger Things parody will turn your brain Upside Down

It’s time for a visit to the Snackside Down with Cookiegorgon and the number 11

1 Stranger Things

One of the most delightful aspects of modern Sesame Street is its habit of parodying the biggest pop culture hits of the day, so it was only a matter of time until they got to smash-hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

In their new felt-flavoured version of Hawkins, Indiana (called Sharing Things, because there’s also a message for The Kids) we meet the terrifying Cookiegorgon, a Sheriff Hopper who is (of course) an actual rabbit and even poor old Barb, who’s been left alone in a parallel dimension AGAIN (though at least this time she’s alive and has half a waffle to eat).

But perhaps best of all is the sketch’s new interpretation of Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven, who in classic Sesame Street fashion is played by the ACTUAL number 11. Who knew learning about sharing your sweets could be so culturally bang on-trend?

Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix

