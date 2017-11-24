20 Oscar-winning movies available on Amazon Prime Video

The stars of the 2017 Oscars are making their way to Amazon Prime Video this September - but there's plenty more already on there

Check out some of the best movies available to watch on Amazon Prime Video this year.

Kathryn Bigelow became the first ever female winner of the best director gong at the Oscars with The Hurt Locker. Set during the Iraq war, the film goes out of its way to show the psychological impact of armed combat upon soldiers, following Jeremy Renner’s former US army ranger who makes the jump to the bomb disposal unit. Watch on Amazon

Proud owner of the best picture Oscar – and the most awkward moment at an awards show. Barry Jenkins’ beautiful independent drama tells the story of a young man’s life through three periods of his life, played, with incredible heart and vulnerability, by three relatively unknown actors. Mahershala Ali took home the best supporting actor award for a short-but-sweet turn as mentor Juan. Available on Amazon Prime Video from 29th September



Austrian director Michael Haneke took home the best foreign film Oscar in 2013 for Amour, his heartbreaking depiction of love and sickness in old age. The film focuses on an elderly couple Anne and Georges, whose devotion to one another is severely tested when Anne suffers a stroke which leaves her paralysed on one side of her body. Watch on Amazon

Brie Larson’s measured performance as a young mother locked away underground by a sexual predator earned her the Oscar for best actress in 2016, and Lenny Abrahamson was unlucky not to bag the best director award for a deeply affecting adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s Fritzel-inspired novel of the same name. Watch on Amazon

Francis Ford Coppola followed up The Godfather parts 1 & 2 with this war epic, which starred Marlon Brando and Martin Sheen as soldiers on a mission to assassinate a renegade colonel in Cambodia. Vitorrio Storraro’s breathtaking shots of south-east Asia were deemed worthy of the best cinematography trophy. Watch on Amazon