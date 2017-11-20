Claire and Jamie’s future looks perilous in Outlander season 3 episode 11 sneak peek

When last we saw Outlander’s Claire Randall-Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) she was leaping from a ship into uncertain waters – and it looks as though she won’t be finding an island paradise any time soon.

Advertisement

In the latest sneak peek at Outlander season 3 episode 11, our heroine finds herself on a mysterious island, surrounded by creepy crawlies, snakes, and many other dangers. Has our girl accidentally wandered into the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! campsite?

As Claire attempts to get back on track and make it to Jamaica before Jamie’s handed over to the authorities, her husband also seems a little lost at sea.

“There’s naught to be done for the men we lost, but no shame in grieving for them,” he says as he gazes out at the Artemis.

Advertisement

With no sign of a reunion on the horizon, we can only wait and hope that Claire and Jamie won’t be oceans apart for much longer.