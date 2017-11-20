Accessibility Links

Claire and Jamie’s future looks perilous in Outlander season 3 episode 11 sneak peek

It's far from plain sailing for the Frasers

Outlander Season 3 Episode 11

When last we saw Outlander’s Claire Randall-Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) she was leaping from a ship into uncertain waters – and it looks as though she won’t be finding an island paradise any time soon.

In the latest sneak peek at Outlander season 3 episode 11, our heroine finds herself on a mysterious island, surrounded by creepy crawlies, snakes, and many other dangers. Has our girl accidentally wandered into the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! campsite?

As Claire attempts to get back on track and make it to Jamaica before Jamie’s handed over to the authorities, her husband also seems a little lost at sea.

“There’s naught to be done for the men we lost, but no shame in grieving for them,” he says as he gazes out at the Artemis.

With no sign of a reunion on the horizon, we can only wait and hope that Claire and Jamie won’t be oceans apart for much longer.

Watch new episodes of Outlander season three on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on Mondays 

All about Outlander

