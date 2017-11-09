Accessibility Links

Crime drama meets sci-fi in the brilliant first full trailer for Netflix's Dark

Crime drama meets sci-fi in the brilliant first full trailer for Netflix’s Dark

The hotly anticipated show, Netflix's first German Original series, is released on 1st December

Dark Season 1 (Netflix, BA)

Netflix’s first Original German language drama series Dark is set to drop on 1st December, and now the streaming service have unleashed a creepy full-length trailer.

The 10-part noir drama is already pulling in comparisons to Stranger Things, but a glimpse at the trailer reveals it’s a whole lot darker and significantly less nostalgic.

While Dark also concerns the mysterious – and seemingly supernatural – disappearance of a young boy, it takes the tale down a much more morose route when dead bodies start piling up around the town.  Check out the first full trailer below.

“This city is sick,” a grim narrative says in the clip, “and we’re all part of it. There’s a murderer among us.”

But this doesn’t feel like your average whodunnit. The drama seems likely to play with the concept of time, and repetition: “The past doesn’t just influence the future,” another character explains ominously, “the future also influences the past.”

Dark Netflix poster

While plot details are scarce, Netflix has said that the action will focus on four interconnected families in present day Winden amidst the disappearance of two young children. They have also flagged up that there will be a “surprising twist” that ties it back to 1986. Excited yet?

Dark is released on Netflix on 1st December

