Stranger Things becomes a surreal 80s sitcom in Perfect Strangers mash-up

Stranger Things becomes a surreal 80s sitcom in Perfect Strangers mash-up

Introducing Perfect Stranger Things, where a Demogorgon comes to stay – and he just won't leave. Awkward!

Perfect Stranger Things

What do you do when a Demogorgon turns up at your apartment with a suitcase under each arm? If you’re in Jimmy Kimmel’s weird Stranger Things/Perfect Strangers 80s sitcom crossover universe, all you can do is invite Mr O’Gorgon to stay on the sofa and make the best of living with an unusual new houseguest.

The chat show host revived two beloved 80s characters, Larry (Mark Linn-Baker) and Balki (Bronson Pinchot) from the US sitcom Perfect Strangers – but threw in a creature from Netflix’s Stranger Things for good measure. The two characters are in for a surprise when Balki’s “sister’s uncle’s dog’s nephew” arrives and turns out to be the monstrous Demogorgon.

The two soon learn that this “Dem O’Gorgon” fellow is a bit tricky, sliming all over their toothbrushes and sending them to the Upside Down when they try to evict him.

But there’s one upside: he’s pretty good at scaring trick-or-treaters at Halloween. Cue a surprise appearance from the kids of Stranger Things as Dustin, Will, Lucas and Mike pop through the door to grab some candy.

But while three of the kids manage to escape the Demogorgon’s clutches, Will is not so lucky. “Not again,” he sighs as he prepares for the latest kidnapping or possession or whatever’s coming his way this time. Poor Will.

Eleanor Bley Griffiths

Writer, RadioTimes.com

