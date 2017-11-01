Accessibility Links

The Grand Tour series 2 release date confirmed

The Grand Tour series 2 release date confirmed

The date for Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May's second season has been revealed in a brand new trailer

The Grand Tour season 2

Start the cars: Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May will return for The Grand Tour series two on Friday 8th December.

A new trailer from Amazon Prime Video confirmed the season two release date, revealing a first look of what the new series has in store.

Check out the new trailer for The Grand Tour series two below, complete with James Bond Paul McCartney classic Live and Let Die.

The new footage sees the three driving old Jaguars headlong down a snowy ski slope in Colorado, before McCartney’s 1973 single cuts in.

“This is important work,” Clarkson claims at the end of the new trailer – but even he can’t keep a straight face as he says it.

Clarkson, Hammond and May have filmed across five continents, visiting countries including Croatia, Mozambique, Dubai, Spain, Switzerland, Colorado and New York.

Clarkson, Hammond and May drive three Jaguars through Colorado in The Grand Tour series two (Amazon, JG)
Clarkson, Hammond and May drive three Jaguars through Colorado in The Grand Tour series two (Amazon)

The studio tent meanwhile will stay put this season (conveniently next to Clarkson’s house), with a new permanent home in the Cotswolds.

The trio are currently filming the studio sections of The Grand Tour series two, with the first episode filmed at the end of October.

Clarkson only returned to Grand Tour filming duty in September, after getting the all clear from doctors following his pneumonia health scare.

Hammond meanwhile has recovered from his horror accident earlier this summer during filming on a mountain pass in the Swiss Alps.

Like last series, the new episode are expected to arrive weekly, streaming every Friday on Amazon’s on demand service Amazon Prime Vide.

Catch up with The Grand Tour season one now. Watch on Amazon here.

Latest news

Jenny: The Doctor's Daughter

Georgia Moffett returns to the world of Doctor Who as the Doctor’s daughter

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Anna Maxwell Martin attends the London Evening Standard British Film Awards at Television Centre on February 7, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Anna Maxwell Martin to play Beelzebub in Good Omens

Everything The Grand Tour

The Grand Tour season 2
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

