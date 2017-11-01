The Grand Tour series 2 release date confirmed

The date for Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May's second season has been revealed in a brand new trailer

Start the cars: Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May will return for The Grand Tour series two on Friday 8th December.

A new trailer from Amazon Prime Video confirmed the season two release date, revealing a first look of what the new series has in store.

Check out the new trailer for The Grand Tour series two below, complete with James Bond Paul McCartney classic Live and Let Die.

The new footage sees the three driving old Jaguars headlong down a snowy ski slope in Colorado, before McCartney’s 1973 single cuts in.

“This is important work,” Clarkson claims at the end of the new trailer – but even he can’t keep a straight face as he says it.

Clarkson, Hammond and May have filmed across five continents, visiting countries including Croatia, Mozambique, Dubai, Spain, Switzerland, Colorado and New York.

The studio tent meanwhile will stay put this season (conveniently next to Clarkson’s house), with a new permanent home in the Cotswolds.

The trio are currently filming the studio sections of The Grand Tour series two, with the first episode filmed at the end of October.

Clarkson only returned to Grand Tour filming duty in September, after getting the all clear from doctors following his pneumonia health scare.

Hammond meanwhile has recovered from his horror accident earlier this summer during filming on a mountain pass in the Swiss Alps.

Like last series, the new episode are expected to arrive weekly, streaming every Friday on Amazon’s on demand service Amazon Prime Vide.

