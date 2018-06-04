Magic Mike the Musical heads to London following Channing Tatum’s surprise Britain’s Got Talent appearance

The Hippodrome Casino will be turned into Club Dominica for Magic Mike Live London

Channing Tatum made a surprise appearance on the final of Britain’s Got Talent 2018 on Sunday night to announce that he is bringing Magic Mike Live to London.

Tatum appeared with the cast of the musical, which is based upon his hugely popular, semi-autobiographical Magic Mike films about a male stripper, to announce that the show will make its UK debut in London’s Hippodrome Casino in November after kicking off its run in Las Vegas last year.

The audience – and judge David Walliams – went wild. Check out a clip of his entrance below.

Anyone else feeling a little hot under the collar? @DavidWalliams is! Thanks for performing in our Final @channingtatum and The Magic Mike Musical! #BGT 🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/y6wB9lajOj — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) June 3, 2018

Magic Mike Live – which has been described in a press release as a “360-degree dance spectacular” – will serve as a prequel to the films, and is set around the Tatum’s character’s early days at strip club Dominica. Tatum will co-direct the production alongside choreographer Alison Faulk.

Unsurprisingly, only those who are 18 and over will be able to attend.

Check out a steamy trailer for the show below.

Previews will run from 10th November, ahead of the official launch on 28th November. Tickets star at £29 and are on sale now – get yours here.