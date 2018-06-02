Wonder Woman 2 producer drops major hint about the sequel’s setting

Has the exact year of Wonder Woman's return been revealed?

Can you imagine Wonder Woman with big eighties hair and shoulder pads?

Executive producer Geoff Johns posted an image on Facebook with the letters “WW84” distorted like an old TV signal. And unless we’re reading too much into this cryptic clue, it hints at a trip to 1984 for Gal Gadot’s character in next year’s Wonder Woman sequel…

The first movie was set mainly during the First World War as Diana Prince left the Amazons’ island of Themyscira in a bid to end the conflict, and co-starred Chris Pine as American pilot and spy Steve Trevor.

Details of the second movie have been kept under wraps. But we do know that Gadot will return as the ever-youthful Diana, with Patty Jenkins back in the director’s chair.

Kirsten Wiig is joining as the villain, Cheetah, and actor Pedro Pascal is slated to play a major role.

Jenkins has also previously revealed that Wonder Woman 2 will be set in the United States – and it’s thought that action will shift from the Great War to the Cold War as Diana returns.

Wonder Woman 2 will be released in November 2019