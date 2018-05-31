Jeff Goldblum to release his debut jazz album

The Jurassic World actor caught the attention of a record label when he played piano on The Graham Norton Show

After more than 50 years of piano playing, Jurassic World star Jeff Goldblum is set to release his debut jazz album.

His collection of jazz piano recordings is expected later in 2018, and follows years of Goldblum playing with his jazz band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, at venues in LA and New York.

Goldblum also hosts a regular jazz show at Rockwell Table and Stage in LA.

It was Goldblum’s piano accompaniment to Gregory Porter’s performance on The Graham Norton Show in 2017 that caught the attention of Decca Records, the label Goldblum has signed with.

“As far as I can tell, everyone loves Jeff Goldblum,” director of Decca Records A&R Tom Lewis said in a statement. “He’s a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and just about the loveliest man in the world. His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays he makes you feel very happy. If we can take Jeff’s music into people’s homes then we will be helping, in our own small way, to make the world a happier place.”

Goldblum, who has been playing piano since he was very young and started performing music in cocktail lounges in Pittsburgh at 15, said: “I’m so happy to be in cahoots with the wonderful people at Decca, one of the coolest and most prestigious labels of all time.”

The actor will next be seen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which hits UK cinemas on 6th June.

Goldblum will also be starring in sci-fi thriller Hotel Artemis alongside Jodie Foster, and 1950s period drama The Mountain.