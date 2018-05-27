Watch the heartwarming new trailer for Disney’s Christopher Robin

After the teaser dropped a few months ago, we've now got our first proper look at the brand new Winnie the Pooh film

The official trailer for Christopher Robin is here, and it will almost certainly bring a tear to your eye.

The brand new Disney movie stars Ewan McGregor as Christopher Robin, who has grown up and now prioritises work over spending time with his family.

Well, until Winnie the Pooh and friends drop back into his life.

The plot was previously alluded to in a teaser trailer for the movie, but this is the first extended glimpse we’ve got at the new Pooh film.

It sees Pooh seeking out Christopher in London, asking for his help to find his friends Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger and co. And then, of course, adventures ensue.

Christopher Robin also stars Mark Gatiss and Hayley Atwell, while Peter Capaldi is lending his voice to Rabbit, Toby Jones is Owl, Kanga is being played by Sophie Okonedo.

Jim Cummings, who has voiced Winnie the Pooh in various incarnations since 1988, returns as the voice of Pooh.

Christopher Robin is released in the UK on 17th August 2018