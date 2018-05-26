When is Avengers 4 released in cinemas?

Everything you need to know about the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War

With massive superhero team-up Avengers: Infinity War finally in cinemas, the question on every Marvel fans’ lips is simple – what’s next?

Here’s a spoiler-free look at everything you need to know about Infinity War’s mysterious sequel before it comes to screens in 2019.

When is Avengers 4 in cinemas?

The Infinity War sequel is currently set for release on 3rd May 2019 – though it’s possible that it’ll end up being released a bit earlier.

After all, Infinity War itself was originally supposed to come out on the 4th May this year, before Marvel Studios decided to release it a week early (possibly to avoid earlier international screenings spoiling the plot for fans in the US).

What happens in it?

Currently unknown, though we can probably expect the Avengers and their allies to continue taking the fight to baddie Thanos (Josh Brolin, pictured) following the shock conclusion to Infinity War.

Who’s in the Infinity War sequel?

Brolin’s baddie Thanos is back to face a vast number of heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s roster, with main Avengers Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johannsson) expected to take centre-stage.

There’s also a rumour that Brie Larson’s new hero Captain Marvel (who stars in her first film in February) may make an appearance.

But will Hawkeye be in Avengers 4?

It seems likely – while Jeremy Renner’s master archer didn’t feature at all in Avengers: Infinity War, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have hinted that any characters missing out in the first film (also including Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man) might play a larger part in the sequel.

“We sat down and we found a way to work everybody in – but we have two movies that we’re working with,” Joe Russo told RadioTimes.com in a video interview (above), where he acknowledged the absence of Hawkeye from promo material.

“So we figured out a way to bring everybody that we wanted to bring into the storytelling, I think in ways that felt satisfying to us, and so we’re happy with who we got to work with.”

What’s the Infinity War sequel called?

We don’t know! Originally, the two films were just going to be called Avengers: Infinity War part 1 and part 2, but now Avengers 4 has its own mystery title.

Apparently, the reason for the secrecy is that whatever the Avengers 4 title turns out to be may be a spoiler for the end of Infinity War – so perhaps we can expect the truth in a few months, when everyone’s had a chance to see the new film.

Is Infinity War part 2 the next Marvel film?

No – before that we have Ant-Man and the Wasp this summer, followed by Captain Marvel next February.

Avengers: Infinity War is in cinemas now