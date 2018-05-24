Could Harrison Ford return to play Han Solo WITH Alden Ehrenreich?

The new Han Solo actor is open to reuniting with his Star Wars predecessor

It’s fair to say that many Star Wars fans have been surprised t just how involved Harrison Ford has been with new spin-off prequel Solo: A Star Wars story, with the veteran actor offering advice to his successor Alden Ehrenreich, taking him out for lunch and even popping up in an interview or two to support him.

“I had lunch with him, really just to get his blessing on the whole project,” Ehrenreich told RadioTimes.com in a new video interview (below).

“And then afterwards the fact that he’s so, so enthusiastic about it was just so meaningful for all of us.”

Certainly, Ford’s blessing for the film means all the more thanks to the actor’s cantankerous reputation and well-documented mixed feelings for the Star Wars franchise, which he famously tried to exit early after 1981’s The Empire Strikes Back.

But in recent years his feelings towards Star Wars and Han Solo seemed to have softened, with Ford returning to the role for 2015’s The Force Awakens, making his first appearance at Star Wars Celebration last year and accompanying George Lucas to Mark Hamill’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling – and apparently he came away from Solo: A Star Wars story very happy.

“He saw it and really loved it,” Ehrenreich told RadioTimes.com. “Which is so…[it] means like the world to all of us.”

So looking forward, we have to wonder – could Ford one day return to play Han Solo again, perhaps ALONGSIDE Ehrenreich for some sort of flashback story? After all, it worked for Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy in X-Men: Days of Future Past, Ford seems happier to indulge the Star Wars world these days and when we spoke to him in 2015 he wasn’t sure if he was done with the character for good.

“Oh, I can’t answer that,” Ford told RadioTimes.com. “They wouldn’t want me to.”

And Ehrenreich certainly found the idea intriguing.

“Maybe? I don’t know, if it’s good, if that’s handled in an interesting way,” he told us.

“He is… yeah, we’ll see. Interesting.”

So there you have it – if Solos: Some Star Wars Stories (or Solo: Days of Future Past) is announced in the coming weeks and months, you heard it here first. Personally, we can’t wait for the press tour.

Solo: A Star Wars story is released in UK cinemas on the 24th May