Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
Film
Watch Deadpool gatecrash Gary Lineker’s FA Cup Final intro

Watch Deadpool gatecrash Gary Lineker’s FA Cup Final intro

“Deaddingtonpool Smythe” reckons he’s better at presenting football than Alan Shearer

Screen Shot 2018-05-20 at 10.34.12

Deadpool made a surprise cameo on Match of the Day on Saturday, interrupting Gary Lineker’s introduction to the FA Cup Final.

Advertisement

As part of Deadpool 2’s relentless marketing campaign, the Merc with the Mouth popped up on screen with the following announcement: “My name is Deaddingtonpool Smythe, the 12th Baron of Old Fordinghamshire-ham-shire, and I’m dead excited to welcome you to the FA Cup Final”.

The Ryan Reynolds-played character described the FA Cup as having “oodles of history, glory, tension, emotion” and polished off his skit, yelling: “Gary, that good for you? Better than Alan Shearer?”

Watch the full segment below…

Advertisement

Deadpool 2 is in UK cinemas now.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Deadpool 2

Screen Shot 2018-05-20 at 10.34.12
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool in Deadpool 2 (20th Century Fox, HF)

Deadpool 2’s weird and wonderful post-credits scenes – explained

(YouTube, JG)

Deadpool 2 – what happens next?

Summer Movies 2018

The must-see movies of summer 2018

Les Miserables (2012) Samantha Barks as Eponine; Eddie Redmayne as Marius © Universal Pictures

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more